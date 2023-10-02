LOOK: Vikings fans take over Bank of America Stadium in Week 4

The scoreboard wasn’t the only place at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers were outnumbered in Week 4. There was also plenty of purple in the backdrop of Sunday’s 21-13 defeat, as Minnesota Vikings fans rained into the lair and seemingly made it their own.

Unfortunately for Carolina, this was far from the first takeover of their home turf. Heck, Vikings fans did the very same thing just two years ago.

So, in case you missed it (although we’re not sure if you really could have), here are some scenes of the purple seater eaters:

Vikings fans have taken over Bank of America Stadium!! pic.twitter.com/LSoG7LnvRz — Dan Bradley (@HockeyVoxDB) October 1, 2023

In Charlotte with Dillion watching my #Vikings for the first time in person and his first professional game. There is a lot of purple and gold in Bank of America Stadium today. #skolvikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/e2gdM6RwVE — Luke Moody ⛰️🍢 (@lukemoody2023) October 1, 2023

I feel like their are way too many Vikings fans here. #keeppounding pic.twitter.com/pjEODUwKDN — Scooter (@BB4UT3476) October 1, 2023

That’s a lot of purple. ⁦@Vikings⁩ fans are representing today in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/nNfih55gcd — Chris Hawkey (@Chris_Hawkey) October 1, 2023

A lot of purple in the stands today. It’s like a Grimace takeover. pic.twitter.com/ydKD7Vki4O — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 1, 2023

👀 Lots of purple at Bank of America Stadium at kickoff. pic.twitter.com/QRZ3RfkzvP — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 1, 2023

Vikings fans showed up for this one for sure. Great stadium atmosphere though, digging the classic outdoor stadium vibe. So many stadiums are these indoor super stadiums now, which is fine, but this is the best way to watch a football game, IMO https://t.co/B82sW7PW9o pic.twitter.com/eNCZQGOBrX — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) October 1, 2023

Pretty cool moment when Vikings fans stuck around to show their support for @athielen19. pic.twitter.com/r0L9yDItRO — Patrick (@PatrickR0720) October 1, 2023

