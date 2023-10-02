Advertisement

LOOK: Vikings fans take over Bank of America Stadium in Week 4

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

The scoreboard wasn’t the only place at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers were outnumbered in Week 4. There was also plenty of purple in the backdrop of Sunday’s 21-13 defeat, as Minnesota Vikings fans rained into the lair and seemingly made it their own.

Unfortunately for Carolina, this was far from the first takeover of their home turf. Heck, Vikings fans did the very same thing just two years ago.

So, in case you missed it (although we’re not sure if you really could have), here are some scenes of the purple seater eaters:

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire