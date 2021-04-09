Look: Vikings’ 2021 NFL draft hats revealed

The Vikings don’t have to wait much longer before the 2021 NFL draft comes around on April 29.

Minnesota has some important decisions to make across its roster, decisions that will have pretty big ripple effects on 2021 and beyond.

On Friday, the official NFL draft hats were released. The Vikings hat is black and purple, with a blocky logo surrounded by gold.

Vikings fans, if you are interested in purchasing the team’s official draft hat, there are a few options to pick from depending upon the style of your choosing. Prices range from $31.99 to 39.99.

If the Vikings don’t trade back at No. 14, the team could very well take a defensive end or offensive lineman in the first round. You can read about the case for the team to take a defensive end early here.