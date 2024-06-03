Is this the look for Utah’s first NHL season? Several logos filed for trademarks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah hockey fans may have just received a clue of what Utah’s NHL team will look like in its inaugural season.

Over the weekend, several logos and wordmarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, painting a picture of what Utah’s NHL team could look like in their first season.

The new logos suggest the Utah NHL team will go by the name “Utah Hockey Club” in its opening season with a blue, black and white color palate. Two filed logos include similar fonts, however, one is against a black silhouette of Utah and the other on a blue circle with a black ring.

While the filed trademarks give a good indication of what the team will look like at first, that doesn’t mean this will be the permanent look. The Smith Entertainment Group has made it clear that the hockey team wouldn’t have an official logo or name until its second season in the NHL, at the earliest.

Team owner Ryan Smith previously called the NHL team “a community asset,” saying the community should have a say in what the team name is.

In early May, SEG unveiled 20 naming finalists and opened the options to a fan vote. The first round of voting was open until May 22, with fans encouraged to pick up to four of their preferred names.

Smith may have hinted to which names are leading the way in an impromptu appearance on The Pat McAfee show last week. McAfee had video-called Smith into the show on a whim and took the opportunity to ask Smith about updates to the team name.

“We’ve got four,” Smith said. “I think Mammoth’s up there. Yeti’s up there. I think a couple of other ones are up there. It should be good.”

SEG hasn’t said anything about the next steps in the naming process aside from more information will be announced later this summer. Smith said the official name for the team will be decided and announced “well into” the team’s inaugural season.

