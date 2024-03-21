LOOK: USC QB Caleb Williams hugs Commanders GM Adam Peters at his pro day

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in next month’s 2024 NFL draft. However, Washington fans hold the slight hope that general manager Adam Peters can convince the Bears to trade places in next month’s draft.

On Wednesday, Williams held his pro day in Los Angeles on the campus of USC, and the entire NFL was represented. Not everyone was there for Williams, as, realistically, only two teams have a chance to select him.

With that being said, the Commanders’ chances remain minimal, too.

The Bears sent a full contingent to Los Angeles, including general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. There were several others, too. Even new Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen was there to greet Williams.

Washington also sent several of its most influential figures, beginning with Peters, head coach Dan Quinn, and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Williams is close with Kingsbury.

Cameras caught Peters and Williams catching up.

Adam Peters and Caleb Williams showing each other love…Commanders moving up to #1 for Caleb Williams 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4FJOof5Fu — Saint (@SaintWah) March 20, 2024

It likely means nothing, as the Bears control everything. Still, it’s interesting, nonetheless.

What did Williams whisper in Peters’ ear? Did he ask Peters to bring him home? We’re kidding.

The Commanders also plan to be present at the pro days of Michigan (J.J. McCarthy), North Carolina (Drake Maye) and LSU (Jayden Daniels).

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire