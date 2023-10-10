A look at the updated SP+ rankings for the Iowa Hawkeyes at the halfway point

With six games down and six to go, teams are giving us a pretty good idea of who they are, what they want to do, what they do well, and what they aren’t so good at. The Iowa Hawkeyes are no exception. In fact, they might be the leader in the clubhouse of not hiding what they want to do.

Iowa wants to play a field position battle won by the defense and special teams. Their rankings in the updated ESPN SP+ rankings (subscription required) are very indicative of that based on where each of their three units are slotted.

Before we take a look at the SP+ rankings at the halfway point, here is a quick reminder of what these rankings are based upon:

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system. SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling — no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating probably will fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it probably will rise. – ESPN.

Offense

Offense SP+ Ranking: No. 122 (17.6)

What a sad, grim number. Iowa’s offense sits at No. 122 in the country in ESPN’s SP+ rankings and it really is spot on. The Hawkeyes have not been able to get anything going all year long.

Iowa’s schedule does see Big Ten West opponents the rest of the way and some weaker opponents so this could climb a little bit, but for the most part, this is just who Iowa is. Another year of a bottom-tier offense.

Defense

Defense SP+ Ranking: No. 1 (11.9)

Would you look at that? The Hawkeyes’ defense has played themselves into the No. 1 defense in the country per the SP+ rankings. This unit had a slow start to the year but appears that may be largely attributed to new faces.

Phil Parker has his defense playing their best ball yet and it shows. Iowa’s defense is allowing just 13.4 points per game when you remove the Penn State debacle.

Special Teams

Special Teams SP+ Ranking: No. 18 (0.3)

This unit has been as good as it gets once again. They win the field position battle every week and don’t make mistakes. This unit is hitting on all cylinders for the most part.

Tory Taylor is one of the nation’s best punters. Cooper DeJean is explosive in the return game. Drew Stevens, aside from a block and miss last week in high winds, has been automatic at putting points on the board for this team.

Overall

SP+ Ranking: No. 41 (6.0)

The top defense, a top-20 special teams rating, and yet still soundly outside of the top 25 in the SP+ rankings. The Hawkeyes are golden in two of three units, but the one unit they are missing on, offense, is nowhere near good enough.

Being surrounded by South Carolina at No. 40 and Fresno State at No. 42 says all you need to know. The teams in this range have the potential to be good but are missing one big part of their game.

Big Ten

Big Ten Conference SP+ Ranking: 5.9 (No. 5)

Michigan: No. 1 (25.7)

Ohio State: No. 4 (22.5)

Penn State: No. 10 (17.9)

Wisconsin: No. 23 (13.2)

Maryland: No. 31 (9.7)

Iowa: No. 41 (6.0)

Rutgers: No. 58 (2.1)

Michigan State: No. 59 (2.1)

Nebraska: No. 63 (1.4)

Minnesota: No. 64 (1.2)

Illinois: No. 68 (0.4)

Purdue: No. 73 (-1.1)

Indiana: No. 95 (-8.3)

Northwestern: No. 103 (-10.4)

Takeaways

This ranking makes sense. It is who this team is. They can play their field position game and win most games against a weak Big Ten West. Iowa can climb up a bit in these, but it will take some output from the offense as the defense and special teams are doing all that they can.

To win the Big Ten West, Iowa doesn’t need to be a crazy highly-ranked team. Iowa will continue to play its style of football and let it take them as far as it can and has proven to do so in the past.

