A look at the upcoming Lakers-themed Nike LeBron Witness 8 sneakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become a giant not only in terms of his greatness on the basketball court but also off the court with his many business ventures.

Forbes magazine recently reported that his net worth had surpassed $1 billion, and he even paid it forward by opening a Starbucks franchise in his hometown of Akron, Ohio that is setting up its employees for a career in the hospitality industry.

Several years ago, James also signed a lifetime deal with sneaker giant Nike for approximately $1 billion. Nike is about to release the LeBron Witness 8 sneakers, and they will have a Lakers-themed colorway.

Here is a look at what sneakerheads will have to look forward to with the Nike LeBron Witness 8.

LeBron Witness 8 Nike Official Images

LeBron James pic.twitter.com/W6UEOYglxC — 1STLooK (@_1STLook) September 19, 2023

These shoes are scheduled to drop during the month of October 2023.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire