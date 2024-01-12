LOOK: Union Station lit in red ahead of Chiefs’ playoff matchup vs. Dolphins

Western Missouri is bracing itself for brutal winter weather ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

Despite the near-Antarctic conditions, venerable Union Station in downtown Kansas City was lit red for the Chiefs’ playoff tilt as businesses and citizens cheered on their beloved team toward victory this week.

Painted the town red 😍 pic.twitter.com/XQNWOsxNOt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2024

Other recognizable parts of Kansas City’s iconic skyline were lit in red as well, from the Kauffman Center to the skyscrapers downtown. The storied train station served as the featured landmark in the Chiefs’ posts on social media.

While Kansas City’s decorative preparations for the Wild Card matchup against Miami are a sight to behold, fans who plan to attend Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium should plan to dress for function instead of form.

Red is sure to be the color most in the crowd will wear, but with a predicted high of six degrees, fans could be forgiven for wearing layers of Dolphins aqua, white, or orange underneath their Chiefs attire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire