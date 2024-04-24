A look at some of the under-the-radar players drawing Dolphins attention before the draft

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:

▪ Miami is determined to add interior line prospects during or immediately after the draft, and they Dolphins had their eye on several, with UTEP’s Elijah Klein among those they have zeroed in on.

Miami called Klein, hoping to bring him in for a predraft 30 visit, according to a UTEP source. But by the time the Dolphins called, his schedule was already fully booked, including a visit with the Bengals.

Miami likes his upside.

He was a four-year starter at right guard at UTEP, and Pro Football Focus ranked him the best guard in the country in pass protection last season. He permitted only three pressures (and one sack) in 372 pass blocking snaps last season.

The 6-4, 319-pounder was first team All-Conference USA last season.

▪ The Dolphins always like to come away from draft weekend with two to four edge rushers. Among those that have drawn their interest: Houston Christian’s Jalyx Hunt.

Last season, he was first-team All-Southland Conference and had 46 tackles (nine for loss), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown. He had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2022.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said the 6-4, 252-pound Hunt “is a small-school edge defender possessing notable athletic traits and the potential to get bigger and stronger.... Hunt’s speed is obvious as a pass rusher and in run pursuit, but proving he can survive against a downhill running attack could be the difference between challenging for a rotational role or hoping to become a designated pass rusher.”

Among others they have shown interest in: James Madison defensive end Jalen Green, who had 15.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last season.

▪ The Dolphins are intrigued by TCU safety Millard Bradford and did a Zoom session with him.

Zierlein calls him a “stocky safety lacking the length and speed to make easy scheme projections for him. Bradford’s inconsistencies as a tackle finisher will be a disqualifier for some teams. In coverage, he plays with good field recognition and is fairly athletic in man coverage but lacks the length and burst to make enough plays on the football. His physical limitations could make it an uphill battle to stick on a roster.”

Miami would like to find a No. 3 safety in the weeks ahead. It could be a veteran or it could be a rookie; USC’s Callen Bullock and Utah’s Cole Bishop are second-day picks who have drawn Dolphins interest.

▪ General manager Chris Grier occasionally takes a flier on players who didn’t play college football. Three years ago, Miami signed North Carolina Central tight end Jibri Blount — who didn’t play college football — and tried to make him a tight end. He was cut later that summer.

This year, the Dolphins sent offensive line coach Butch Barry to work out Bayron Matos, who was a college basketball player at New Mexico and South Florida.

Matos, who has never played in a football game, has a predraft visit with the Bengals and auditioned for 11 other teams, including the Dolphins. Matos interests NFL teams because of his frame: He’s 6-7, 313 with 35 1/4-inch arms.

▪ The Dolphins are doing a lot of draft work at cornerback, with FSU’s Jarrian Jones and Colorado State’s Chig Anusiem among their 30 visits.

They have spent time speaking with — and/or pulling medicals — on San Jose State’s Kenyon Reed, a speedy San Jose State corner who’s around the ball a lot; Utah’s Miles Battle, who has interceptions the past three seasons and good size (6-4); Marquise Williams, who’s started 24 games at Pittsburgh the past two years and a bunch of others.

▪ The Athletic’s Dane Brugler served up a full seven-round mock draft, and he has these players as Miami’s six picks, with these comments:

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 21. Brugler said: “The Dolphins weren’t scared off by Jaelan Phillips’ injury past, and I don’t think they will shy away from Latu’s either. With Bradley Chubb and Phillips working their way back from injury, Latu and his savvy pass-rush skills can contribute immediately in Miami.”

Texas tight end J’Tavion Sanders at 55: (We have reported that Mike McDaniel and tight ends coach Jon Embree and Grier spent time with him, and worked him out, in Austin).

Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd at 158 in the third round. (He took a predraft visit to Miami.)

UF center Kingsley Eguakun at 184.

Colorado State cornerback Anusiem at 198. (As we reported on Tuesday, Miami brought him in for a 30 visit.)

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams at 241.