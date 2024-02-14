LOOK: UNC recruiting target breaks rim, shatters backboard with dunk

A shattered backboard is always an impressive thing to see at any level of basketball. But it might be most impressive at the high school level. And for one UNC basketball and football recruiting target, he had that moment.

Reidsville, North Carolina native Kendre Harrison shared a clip on Tuesday night of a dunk he had in his team’s 66-43 over Morehead. On the dunk, Harrison broke the rim and shattered the backboard drawing a huge reaction from the crowd.

Check out the impressive video below shared by Harrison on X:

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Harrison is a five-star football recruit that is ranked No. 4 nationally, No. 1 tight end and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. The 2026 recruit is being pursued not only by the Tar Heels’ football program but the basketball program as well

The power forward is a Top 30 recruit on the basketball court by Rivals and while he doesn’t have an offer from Hubert Davis yet, it would be shocking not to see him land one eventually.

Harrison has also been on UNC’s campus for football and basketball games on unofficial visits.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire