Look: UNC legend Roy Williams watching North Carolina's College World Series appearance in Omaha

Tar Heel-for-life Roy Williams is synonymous with Chapel Hill, a fact of life he reaffirmed Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

During the first game of the College World Series — an ACC showdown between No. 4 national seed North Carolina and No. 12 Virginia — the UNC basketball legend was spotted in the stands taking in the sights and sounds of baseball in June.

WATCH: What channel is UNC baseball vs. Virginia on today? College World Series time, TV, stream

Williams could be spotted chopping it up in the stands with a North Carolina polo as the Tar Heels seek their first College World Series title in its first appearance since 2018.

North Carolina legend Roy Williams is in Omaha cheering on the Tar Heels! 🐏@KETV | #MCWS pic.twitter.com/PObrNIDxww — Matt Sottile (@MSottileTV) June 14, 2024

The coach's status as a Chapel Hill lifer was cemented during March Madness when he went to Tucson, Arizona to watch NC State lose in the Final Four: A viral clip even showed him shaking his head in disappointment after a Wolfpack bucket. So it makes sense he would make a voyage to Omaha to see a team he actually likes.

Roy Williams is a true Tar Heel 😭#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/d0rur956oB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024

When did Roy Williams coach North Carolina basketball?

Williams was North Carolina's coach of 19 years, having prowled the Tar Heels sideline from 2003-21. He retired after the 2021 NCAA Tournament, in which North Carolina was a first-round exit.

LIVE: UNC baseball vs Virginia live score, updates, highlights from College World Series opener

Roy Williams coaching record

As the Tar Heels' head coach, Williams went 485-163 (including 212-94 ACC). North Carolina won three championships during his tenure and made six Final Four appearances. He lost just once in the championship game.

Overall, Williams went 903-264 as a head coach. He was also 79-27 in the NCAA Tournament for his illustrious career. Before joining the Tar Heels, Williams coached for fellow blueblood Kansas from 1988-2003.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Look: Roy Williams watching UNC baseball at College World Series in Omaha