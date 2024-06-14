Advertisement

Look: UNC legend Roy Williams watching North Carolina's College World Series appearance in Omaha

kevin skiver, usa today network
·2 min read

Tar Heel-for-life Roy Williams is synonymous with Chapel Hill, a fact of life he reaffirmed Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

During the first game of the College World Series — an ACC showdown between No. 4 national seed North Carolina and No. 12 Virginia — the UNC basketball legend was spotted in the stands taking in the sights and sounds of baseball in June.

Williams could be spotted chopping it up in the stands with a North Carolina polo as the Tar Heels seek their first College World Series title in its first appearance since 2018.

The coach's status as a Chapel Hill lifer was cemented during March Madness when he went to Tucson, Arizona to watch NC State lose in the Final Four: A viral clip even showed him shaking his head in disappointment after a Wolfpack bucket. So it makes sense he would make a voyage to Omaha to see a team he actually likes.

When did Roy Williams coach North Carolina basketball?

Williams was North Carolina's coach of 19 years, having prowled the Tar Heels sideline from 2003-21. He retired after the 2021 NCAA Tournament, in which North Carolina was a first-round exit.

Roy Williams coaching record

As the Tar Heels' head coach, Williams went 485-163 (including 212-94 ACC). North Carolina won three championships during his tenure and made six Final Four appearances. He lost just once in the championship game.

Overall, Williams went 903-264 as a head coach. He was also 79-27 in the NCAA Tournament for his illustrious career. Before joining the Tar Heels, Williams coached for fellow blueblood Kansas from 1988-2003.

