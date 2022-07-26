Look: UNC freshman Seth Trimble meets with Vince Carter

Former UNC guard Vince Carter isn’t shy about his love for the North Carolina basketball program. He also does as much as he can to give back to the team whenever he can.

Over the weekend, he met with current UNC basketball freshman guard Seth Trimble.

Trimble was the highest-ranked member of the 2022 recruiting class for Carolina, ranked No. 35 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. His role will be extremely valuable this season, being the primary backup guard for Caleb Love and RJ Davis – a role UNC didn’t have last year.

Trimble, like Carter, is a highlight reel waiting to happen. Look no further than his highlight dunk at UNC camp last week. His athletic ability and skillset allows him to play both on and off of the ball, a valuable asset to the UNC backcourt.

While he has a long ways to go, if Trimble is anything like Carter, his career is going to be a very successful one.

Thanking you @mrvincecarter15 for your time and wisdom sharing with my hubby and son! 💙 #GDTBATH TARHEELS FOR LIFE! @sethtrimble1 pic.twitter.com/Z7TqU43ArD — AIR MAMA (@Bballmom25) July 25, 2022

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.