LOOK: UNC football team gets Air Jordan 12 PE’s for 2023 season

The North Carolina Tar Heels will open up the 2023 college football season this weekend in Charlotte facing off against South Carolina. And they will do so in style.

For the upcoming 2023 season, the Tar Heels will be sporting a special pair of retro Air Jordan cleats on the field. The program showed off a player-edition pair of Air Jordan 12’s made specifically for the North Carolina Tar Heels and they are pretty dang awesome.

The classic Air Jordan 12 cleat is dressed in a white upper with Carolina Blue accents on the trim, heel tab, cleats, and side panel of the shoe. Black is also spotted as well.

Often imitated, never duplicated. Introducing the UNC Jordan XII PE Cleat 😮‍💨#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/cnkzoy6X1w — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) August 27, 2023

As you can see, the pair also features the Jumpman logo on the right shoe and the UNC logo on the left shoe.

Being player exclusives, these shoes won’t hit stores anytime soon and is a special perk for the football team. Let’s hope we can see the Tar Heels win some games while sporting these awesome cleats.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire