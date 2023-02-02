A look at Tyler Smith’s rookie season for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys caught many off guard when they used their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Tyler Smith, a 21-year old offensive tackle from Tulsa. Fans and media suspected the Cowboys were looking for an offensive lineman in Round 1, but since many of the top names had fallen off the board by the time Dallas went on the clock at Pick 24, some believed the Cowboys reached with their top pick.

Smith, a player who had been on the Cowboys’ radar throughout the draft process, was scouted as one of the more powerful prospects in the 2022 draft class. He was short on development but long on potential. He didn’t project as the plug-and-play rookie many draftniks pegged Dallas for with their first pick, but he held NFL traits so he fit the Cowboys needs.

In training camp, Dallas had their rookie first rounder playing left guard. The Tulsa tackle still had left tackle in his future, but the Cowboys seemed intent on starting his career inside, in an effort to get their best five offensive linemen on the field together.

One nasty hamstring injury to Tyron Smith later (technically a distal biceps femoris avulsion), and the future became now for the rookie Smith.

After focusing on LG throughout training camp in Oxnard, Smith was handed the difficult task of protecting Dak Prescott’s blindside.

Less than two weeks to prepare before the season opener, and recovering from an injury himself, Smith was the Cowboys starting left tackle, ready or not.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Cowboys offensive line was shuffled more than a deck of cards at a Vegas casino. Players had to adjust, muscle memory had to adapt, and limits were put to the test. None of this is ideal for a developmental rookie from small school, yet the situation demanded it, and Smith rose to the occasion.

Splitting time between guard and tackle, Smith played a total of 1272 snaps as a rookie (99% of the offensive snaps). Smith proved he was up to the challenge of left tackle and not just the answer for the future, but the answer in the present.

Pro Football Focus graded Smith out as the 25th-rated tackle in the NFL, which is an amazing feat when considering all the circumstances. They named him as a starter on the all-rookie team (albeit as a guard) and he showed all the desirable traits of a potential high-end NFL left tackle.

Smith’s rookie season wasn’t without its problems.

His penalty issues from college continued in the pros, with Smith tallying 11 flags (seventh highest in the NFL). But his technique and discipline progressed at a rate which indicates the penalties are not likely systemic in his make-up or a sign he lacks the ability to execute at the highest level.

The needle is firmly pointed up for Smith as he enters Year 2 in the NFL. He has inside-outside ability with physical traits to be dominant in either role. He gives Dallas flexibility going forward and empowers the Cowboys to apply the infamous BPA (best player available) strategy when they address the offensive line in the 2023 draft.

