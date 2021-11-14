LOOK: Twitter reacts to Mac Jones’ massive day for the Patriots

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones came out firing on all cylinders today for the Patriots. The former Alabama star led New England to a blow-out win over the Cleveland Browns.

Mac’s performance had Twitter going completely wild over the rookie sensation.

Mac Jones looks great. Competent, smart, ready. The universal Pre-Draft media and fan disdain for rumors of Jones going no. 3 to San Francisco looks silly now. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 14, 2021

Mac Jones has become the first rookie QB in Patriots history with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in a single game. pic.twitter.com/lMZqoIdvZn — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 14, 2021

The rest of the NFL watching Mac Jones on the Patriots pic.twitter.com/pH03Ypu4R5 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 14, 2021

Story continues

As you can see, Mac Jones has every football fan around the country talking about his performance against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Jones earned his first three passing touchdown performance of his young career.

The Patriots are now 6-4 on the season and remain just a half-game back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on Mac Jones and the rest of the former Crimson Tide stars in the NFL!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.