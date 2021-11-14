LOOK: Twitter reacts to Mac Jones’ massive day for the Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones came out firing on all cylinders today for the Patriots. The former Alabama star led New England to a blow-out win over the Cleveland Browns.

Mac’s performance had Twitter going completely wild over the rookie sensation.

As you can see, Mac Jones has every football fan around the country talking about his performance against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Jones earned his first three passing touchdown performance of his young career.

The Patriots are now 6-4 on the season and remain just a half-game back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on Mac Jones and the rest of the former Crimson Tide stars in the NFL!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Recommended Stories