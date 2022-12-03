Breaking News:

No. 10 Kansas State hands No. 3 TCU first loss, wins Big 12 title in OT

LOOK: Twitter reacts to Kansas State defeating TCU, opening door for Alabama in CFP

17
AJ Spurr
·3 min read

Alabama sat at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, resting behind only Ohio State in pursuit of an opportunity to play for a national championship.

In the Pac-12 Championship, Utah took down No. 4 USC to allow the Buckeyes a spot in the final four to slide into. Alabama then needed a Kansas State win over TCU in the Big 12 championship to at least have a shot.

Well, that just happened.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 4. Alabama fans and college football fans from across the country are weighing in on what this TCU loss means.

Here’s what they have to say.

A majority of people would be upset

Roll Wildcats?

Could TCU stay put after this loss?

Up to the committee

Alabama DB weighing in

The Tide has a shot!

Absolute chaos

Don't worry, expansion is on the way

Feels like this has been said before, right?

Let's see if the committee agrees

They might be, but we certainly are

A tiny chance just got a whole lot bigger

Who gets in?

Could Bryce get another shot at a national championship?

Rent free in minds all over the nation

This alone is worth the stress

All of the pieces fell into place

Can't escape the Tide

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

