LOOK: Twitter reacts to Kansas State defeating TCU, opening door for Alabama in CFP

Alabama sat at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, resting behind only Ohio State in pursuit of an opportunity to play for a national championship.

In the Pac-12 Championship, Utah took down No. 4 USC to allow the Buckeyes a spot in the final four to slide into. Alabama then needed a Kansas State win over TCU in the Big 12 championship to at least have a shot.

Well, that just happened.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 4. Alabama fans and college football fans from across the country are weighing in on what this TCU loss means.

Here’s what they have to say.

A majority of people would be upset

i wish alabama could sneak in simply to make everyone mad — carley (@carley_savannah) December 3, 2022

Roll Wildcats?

Could TCU stay put after this loss?

My hunch is that TCU will stay No. 3 but we’ll see — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 3, 2022

Up to the committee

So, what happens now? — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) December 3, 2022

Alabama DB weighing in

The Tide has a shot!

Absolute chaos

Ohio State and Alabama football looking at TCU and USC today . WOW TCU and USC go down. pic.twitter.com/RSfD7q74Ta — Lost in Tweets (@dellakwal) December 3, 2022

Don't worry, expansion is on the way

If Alabama makes the playoff the system is broken. — Minny ⍟ (@Minny_co) December 3, 2022

Feels like this has been said before, right?

So we’re gonna have Georgia vs. Alabama & Michigan vs. Ohio State in the CFP right? #CFP pic.twitter.com/LeSFtS8c8t — Marty Ledbetter (@MartySports10) December 3, 2022

Let's see if the committee agrees

Under no circumstances should Alabama be in the playoff. — Sid (@SidneyO99) December 3, 2022

They might be, but we certainly are

Honestly, you think the committee isn't tempted by potential Alabama-Georgia and Ohio St.-Michigan semifinals? — Evan Owens (@eowens28) December 3, 2022

A tiny chance just got a whole lot bigger

Alabama after watching TCU lose in the #Big12Championship and realizing they get into the College Football Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/P80QTNcLp2 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) December 3, 2022

Who gets in?

This is where the best vs deserving conversation starts and no one really has a good answer. Alabama has 2 losses and dose not “deserve” to get in. But the committee has to sit there and say with a straight face they think TCU and Ohio St is better. — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) December 3, 2022

Could Bryce get another shot at a national championship?

Alabama has a chance 🙂 pic.twitter.com/33LCNgTlnC — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) December 3, 2022

Rent free in minds all over the nation

i don't think alabama gets in, but today has proven that it is us who have been rent free all along — Brian Oliu (@BrianOliu) December 3, 2022

This alone is worth the stress

Alabama football got most of the world traumatized. This is truly hilarious to watch — . (@souljabigdraco) December 3, 2022

All of the pieces fell into place

Alabama needed… Tennessee

Clemson

LSU

USC

TCU ALL to lose to have a shot, and it might actually happen. Guys, I’m starting to think God wants Bama in the Playoff 😂 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 3, 2022

Can't escape the Tide

Nobody: Every college football game broadcast today: pic.twitter.com/jGn39hN9kn — BB (@thaatswhatBsaid) December 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire