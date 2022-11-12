LOOK: Twitter reacts to Bryce Young’s TD pass to Cam Latu
Alabama has been struggling to find its stride on offense. The Tide’s offense was given a gift after the defense forced an Ole Miss fumble deep in the Rebels’ territory. Several plays later, quarterback Bryce Young delivered a strike to tight end Cam Latu, resulting in an eight-yard touchdown for the Tide.
This drive could turn out to be the deciding factor in the end for Nick Saban’s squad. There is still a half to be played, but this could be the turning point that the Tide needed.
Twitter was quick to react to the touchdown before the half to cut the Rebels’ lead to 17-14.
The play
Bryce Young ➡️ Cameron Latu for the 8 yard TD! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/PRsM7b3JHW
— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022
Senior TE comes through
YOUNG ▶️ LATU@_bryce_young @cameronlatu
2nd Q: Bama 14 | Ole Miss 17 pic.twitter.com/GUV8JpzcpU
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 12, 2022
Latu will be missed next season
We’re gonna miss Latu
— Mason (@BamaBunker) November 12, 2022
Latu continues to improve
Cameron Latu has really improved this year. Running great routes for a big man
— Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 12, 2022
One positive takeaway
If I have to say one nice thing about BOB, he has used Latu better than any quality TE we’ve had under Saban
— Ñic Gulas (@Nic_Gulas) November 12, 2022
Got the jokes
Thought Alabama might’ve been tanking for the No. 1 pick before that last TD.
— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 12, 2022
Momentum heading into halftime
What a pass from Young to Latu for the TD! Bama is within three headed into the second half.
Ala. 14 Miss. 17
0:08 2nd.@wvuafmsports
— Garrett Franks (@garrett_franks) November 12, 2022