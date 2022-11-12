LOOK: Twitter reacts to Bryce Young’s TD pass to Cam Latu

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Alabama has been struggling to find its stride on offense. The Tide’s offense was given a gift after the defense forced an Ole Miss fumble deep in the Rebels’ territory. Several plays later, quarterback Bryce Young delivered a strike to tight end Cam Latu, resulting in an eight-yard touchdown for the Tide.

This drive could turn out to be the deciding factor in the end for Nick Saban’s squad. There is still a half to be played, but this could be the turning point that the Tide needed.

Twitter was quick to react to the touchdown before the half to cut the Rebels’ lead to 17-14.

The play

Senior TE comes through

Latu will be missed next season

Latu continues to improve

One positive takeaway

Got the jokes

Momentum heading into halftime

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

