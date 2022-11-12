LOOK: Twitter reacts to Bryce Young’s TD pass to Cam Latu

Alabama has been struggling to find its stride on offense. The Tide’s offense was given a gift after the defense forced an Ole Miss fumble deep in the Rebels’ territory. Several plays later, quarterback Bryce Young delivered a strike to tight end Cam Latu, resulting in an eight-yard touchdown for the Tide.

This drive could turn out to be the deciding factor in the end for Nick Saban’s squad. There is still a half to be played, but this could be the turning point that the Tide needed.

Twitter was quick to react to the touchdown before the half to cut the Rebels’ lead to 17-14.

The play

Bryce Young ➡️ Cameron Latu for the 8 yard TD! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/PRsM7b3JHW — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022

Senior TE comes through

Latu will be missed next season

We’re gonna miss Latu — Mason (@BamaBunker) November 12, 2022

Latu continues to improve

Cameron Latu has really improved this year. Running great routes for a big man — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 12, 2022

One positive takeaway

If I have to say one nice thing about BOB, he has used Latu better than any quality TE we’ve had under Saban — Ñic Gulas (@Nic_Gulas) November 12, 2022

Got the jokes

Thought Alabama might’ve been tanking for the No. 1 pick before that last TD. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 12, 2022

Momentum heading into halftime

What a pass from Young to Latu for the TD! Bama is within three headed into the second half. Ala. 14 Miss. 17

0:08 2nd.@wvuafmsports — Garrett Franks (@garrett_franks) November 12, 2022

