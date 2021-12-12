LOOK: Twitter reacts to Bryce Young winning the Heisman Trophy

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has been named the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient. He is the fourth member of the Crimson Tide football program to claim the highly-coveted award, and the second consecutive Alabama player to win it, after wide receiver Devonta Smith hoisted the trophy in 2020.

Fans of the Crimson Tide have long campaigned for the starting quarterback to be considered for the Heisman. After impressive performances when it mattered against Auburn and Georgia.

Now that their wishes have been granted, fans have taken to Twitter to display their excitement. Media members and organizations have also chimed in following the ceremony.

Congratulations to @AlabamaFTBL quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner! pic.twitter.com/XicytFHRKz — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 12, 2021

Alabama's Bryce Young is the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nw9a5uDSTo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 12, 2021

BRYCE YOUNG IS YOUR 2021 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/S2gOi0GqJS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2021

BACK TO BACK ! @_bryce_young — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) December 12, 2021

Bryceeeeee younggggggg — TRAESHON HOLDEN🤞🏽 (@300_Sh0wtime) December 12, 2021

Congratulations Bryce young Roll Tide ! — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) December 12, 2021

Bryce Young is just better at the football than everyone else. — Jearbear (@jerry21aguilera) December 12, 2021

I WOULD LIKE TO THANK MY LORD AND SAVIOR BRYCE YOUNG — Bryant the Bama Fan (@bryantfheath) December 12, 2021

Roll Tide, Bryce Young, Heisman Award winning podcaster. — John Hammontree (@JohnHammontree) December 12, 2021

