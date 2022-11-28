LOOK: Twitter reacts to Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head football coach

Just two days after Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated interim head coach Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers in the annual Iron Bowl, Auburn has officially its their new head football coach.

It was announced on Monday afternoon that the Tigers would be hiring Liberty head coach Huge Freeze to take over the Auburn program.

Freeze is familiar with the SEC West as he was the Ole Miss Rebels head coach from 2012-2016 where he accumulated a 39-25 record including a 19-21 record within the SEC.

Freeze committed various recruiting violations at Ole Miss before resigning after officials learned that he used a university cell phone to call escort services.

The hiring of Freeze has folks from all around buzzing on social media and Twitter did not hold anything back.

In Hugh Freeze’s first few hours at Auburn he has already made unprecedented history. For the first time ever, Alabama is the likable team in the Iron Bowl. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2022

If Hugh Freeze is allowed in the SEC so is Jeremy Pruitt @SSN_Alabama — Jeremy Cummings (@JeremyRCummings) November 28, 2022

The phrase “Disaster On The Pasture” is one day either going to refer to 2021’s Iron Bowl or the day Auburn hired Hugh Freeze. — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) November 28, 2022

Thank goodness this app was around when Hugh Freeze was fired from Ole Miss, otherwise Auburn reactions that day would be completely memory-holed. I cannot wait to see what smug CFB fans unearth for our enjoyment. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) November 28, 2022

Auburn is finalizing a deal to bring Hugh Freeze back to the SEC West pic.twitter.com/Ea0NVJ9LBy — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2022

How long is it gonna take for me to get Hugh Freeze to engage on Twitter? Two maybe three weeks? — Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) November 28, 2022

Hugh Freeze saying bye to Liberty pic.twitter.com/vf0XETPc1c — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 28, 2022

There will be a lot of talk about Hugh Freeze’s missteps at Ole Miss, but everyone has a past. He’s coached in the SEC, recruited in the SEC and won in the SEC. He’s also beaten Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons. In other words, he checks a lot of boxes for @AuburnFootball. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2022

Auburn going from Gus Malzahn to Hugh Freeze pic.twitter.com/J6Hm4fABdt — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 26, 2022

Hugh Freeze beat Alabama in 2014 & 2015. In 2014, he went on to lose 4 of his last 6 games after beating Alabama. In 2015, he lost to Florida, Memphis & Arkansas after beating Alabama. He'll fit right in at Auburn. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 28, 2022

