LOOK: Twitter reacts to Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head football coach

9
Stacey Blackwood
·3 min read

Just two days after Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated interim head coach Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers in the annual Iron Bowl, Auburn has officially its their new head football coach.

It was announced on Monday afternoon that the Tigers would be hiring Liberty head coach Huge Freeze to take over the Auburn program.

Freeze is familiar with the SEC West as he was the Ole Miss Rebels head coach from 2012-2016 where he accumulated a 39-25 record including a 19-21 record within the SEC.

Freeze committed various recruiting violations at Ole Miss before resigning after officials learned that he used a university cell phone to call escort services.

The hiring of Freeze has folks from all around buzzing on social media and Twitter did not hold anything back.

I would argue this has always been the case

He's got a point

I guess we'll just have to wait and see

We all remember

Meme takeover

Stir the pot

Goodbye Liberty

Interesting comments by Chris Low

Is this just Gus 2.0?

Sounds about right

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories