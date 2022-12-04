LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama missing College Football Playoffs

13
AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama finished the 2022 regular season at 10-2 with losses to both Tennessee and LSU. Both losses came on the final plays of the game by a combined total of four points. None of that will matter, though, as fans will only remember 2022 as the season Alabama lost two games and missed the playoffs.

The final College Football Playoff Rankings have been revealed and the Crimson Tide is the first team out of the playoff at No. 5.

The top four teams are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Ohio State.

Fans from all over the country have shared their thoughts online. Some are very happy Alabama did not make it, others are a bit upset. Here’s what fans are saying.

Not a common occurrence

There are certainly four teams in the playoffs, but are they the best?

Some seem impressed by the committee's decision

Could have avoided all of this

Expansion is on the horizon

Is it really?

Points have been raised

Tide Hoops!

Where legends are made

Alabama DB seems surprised

Oh this will be interesting

Don't get used to it

But they had two losses!

Boo offers a reason as to why it's Buckeyes over the Tide

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

