LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama missing College Football Playoffs

Alabama finished the 2022 regular season at 10-2 with losses to both Tennessee and LSU. Both losses came on the final plays of the game by a combined total of four points. None of that will matter, though, as fans will only remember 2022 as the season Alabama lost two games and missed the playoffs.

The final College Football Playoff Rankings have been revealed and the Crimson Tide is the first team out of the playoff at No. 5.

The top four teams are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Ohio State.

Fans from all over the country have shared their thoughts online. Some are very happy Alabama did not make it, others are a bit upset. Here’s what fans are saying.

Not a common occurrence

Alabama will miss out on the College Football Playoff for the second time in four years. — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) December 4, 2022

There are certainly four teams in the playoffs, but are they the best?

The best four teams aren’t in the college football playoff…. — Mac Hereford (@Mac_Hereford) December 4, 2022

Some seem impressed by the committee's decision

They…they got it right — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) December 4, 2022

Could have avoided all of this

Welp. Should’ve taken care of business we would could’ve. — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 4, 2022

Expansion is on the horizon

Alabama has likely missed the Playoff for the last time in Program history. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2022

Is it really?

Perfect playoff bracket. — Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) December 4, 2022

Points have been raised

Washington got in over Penn St. Now TCU has gotten in over Ohio St and Alabama. Can y'all please STFU about this big brand bias conspiracy? — Braden Gall (@BradenGall) December 4, 2022

Tide Hoops!

Basketball season! — Christian Sykes (@ctsykes13) December 4, 2022

Where legends are made

Whole app been crying nonstop. At the end of the day Bama’s about to finish #5 with a Sugar Bowl in a “bad year”. Standard is different in Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/3nyJLx1ycW — Andrew (@aterry65) December 3, 2022

Alabama DB seems surprised

Oh this will be interesting

If you thought Michigan pushed Ohio State around, just wait till you see what Georgia does to them — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) December 4, 2022

Don't get used to it

No Alabama

No Clemson First time ever in College Football Playoff (since 2014 season). — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) December 4, 2022

But they had two losses!

Expert: TCU is in. Me: Would they beat Alabama? Expert: No. — Jimmy Stein (@qb_country) December 3, 2022

Boo offers a reason as to why it's Buckeyes over the Tide

CFP Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan says the reason Ohio State jumped Alabama was to due to the number of “big games.” — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire