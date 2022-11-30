LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama’s latest CFP ranking

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

The second to last edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released just moments ago and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide came in at No. 6.

Currently, the five teams ahead of the Crimson Tide in the chase for the national championship are Georiga at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3, USC, at No. 4, and Ohio State at No. 5.

While Alabama still has an outside chance of making it to the playoff, it is highly unlikely with both Georgia and Michigan likely being locks regardless of what happens on Championship Saturday.

The Crimson Tide’s best chance of backdooring their way in is for both USC and TCU to lose in their conference championship games.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Alabama’s ranking!

How cool would this be?

So so close

Things could be worse I suppose

This ain't it Jake

Chaos would be nice

Makes you wonder

I'm not buying that

We could hope

As Chris Stapleton would say "nobody to blame but me"

