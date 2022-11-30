LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama’s latest CFP ranking

The second to last edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released just moments ago and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide came in at No. 6.

Currently, the five teams ahead of the Crimson Tide in the chase for the national championship are Georiga at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3, USC, at No. 4, and Ohio State at No. 5.

While Alabama still has an outside chance of making it to the playoff, it is highly unlikely with both Georgia and Michigan likely being locks regardless of what happens on Championship Saturday.

The Crimson Tide’s best chance of backdooring their way in is for both USC and TCU to lose in their conference championship games.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Alabama’s ranking!

How cool would this be?

Under a 12-team playoff, Alabama would host Utah in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the right to play TCU, for the right to enter a four-team playoff. https://t.co/t3LsRUBV4C — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 30, 2022

So so close

I wanted chaos so badly. This is fair but we were SO close to Twitter melting down https://t.co/yXlht7iocn — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 30, 2022

Things could be worse I suppose

Going to be hard for Alabama to miss the Sugar Bowl. Just about locked in there. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) November 30, 2022

This ain't it Jake

Tennessee behind Bama even though Hooker is out still really doesn’t make sense — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) November 30, 2022

Chaos would be nice

Story continues

Bama at #6. We need pure chaos on Saturday. — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) November 30, 2022

Makes you wonder

I guess a 22 point loss at home with a slew of star players doesn’t mean much. — Joe Will (@SuperWillSports) November 30, 2022

I'm not buying that

Alabama never was getting into the playoffs no matter what happened in front of them — Roll Tide Roll!🐘 (@YouknowMeMan1) November 30, 2022

We could hope

Utah beats USC, Kansas State beats TCU, and we have UGA, MICH, BAMA, OSU in the final 4.. lol — Mike 🏈 footballiance.com (@DraftMaverick) November 30, 2022

As Chris Stapleton would say "nobody to blame but me"

Welp. Should’ve taken care of business earlier in the year — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) November 30, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire