LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama landing speedy transfer WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama football has added a fifth transfer for the 2022 college football season. This time, Saban lands a commitment from a wide receiver, a position that needed a boost for the program.

Former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell, who is known for his electric speed, has announced he will be joining Alabama.

Earlier this offseason, the Crimson Tide earned a commitment from Jermaine Burton, who played for Georgia last season, but decided to enter the transfer portal.

With reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young at the helm of the offense, Bill O’Brien seemingly has unlimited weapons to utilize for the upcoming 2022 season.

Fans and media members were quick to share their opinions on twitter after Harrell announced his commitment. Sheer excitement from anybody associated with the program, and fear from those who have to play Alabama next season.

Alabama may have lost in the national championship game last year, but Saban is doing everything in his power to make it clear to the rest of the nation that the program will only be looking to return with a stronger roster.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say.

The Commitment

Lost a talented WR, but gained another

Alabama just replaced Agiye Hall with Tyler Harrell… yeah.. I’ll take that trade #Alabama #Rolltide — Tyler (@tyler_myname) April 22, 2022

The biggest game on the schedule gets more interesting

The burnt orange “DBU” when they realize they have to cover Tyler Harrell on September 10: pic.twitter.com/sYiSqnXuqc — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) April 22, 2022

Better late than never

Alabama lands Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell. Adds another vertical element to the passing attack. Huge get at this stage of the offseason. https://t.co/1nxroiQYi8 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) April 22, 2022

What Harrell has to offer on the field

WR unit gets even stronger

Alabama adds Louisville WR Tyler Harrell. Big boost for that receiving core and a guy that can take the top off better than Spring Break — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) April 22, 2022

Saban expects the best

Nick Saban was so disgusted with those drops in the natty he went and snagged 2 game breakers in Burton and Harrell along with a loaded class of receivers. — Bryce Young Stan Account (@souljabigdraco) April 22, 2022

The GOAT owns the transfer portal

With this addition of WR Tyler Harrell, we are seeing exactly how Saban & Alabama will attack the transfer portal. Recruit Top 5 classes, if they miss on any of them, plug in a high end established transfer. Not sure how they ever fall out of Top 10 as long as he’s there. https://t.co/2X0M1hy2hd — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 22, 2022

He tried to warn everybody

Numbers don't lie

Alabama gets another super fast WR with Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell…. He ran a 4.19 in the 40 last season and averaged 29.1 yards per catch… 🔥🔥🔥#RollTide 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/fJDdMF4nT0 — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) April 22, 2022

We can see it now

Burton and Harrell stretch the field, Bryce throws to the intermediate middle since the Safeties have to get more depth and finds Latu. Latu stiff arms the play side safety into the dirt while following a Burton block. To the crib. https://t.co/fKle1OapFR — Patton Mazzola 🥋 (@pattonmazz17) April 22, 2022

This roster is loaded

CFB gonna rue the day Kirby beat Saban in the natty Saban turned into Cersei this offseason in the transfer portal WRs Harrell/Jermaine Burton (Georgia), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (GT), CB Eli Ricks (LSU), OT Tyler Steen (Vandy) Bryce Young/Will Anderson are back ~ this team’s scary!😬 https://t.co/1V2CIExb6U — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 22, 2022

