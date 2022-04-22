LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama landing speedy transfer WR Tyler Harrell

AJ Spurr
·3 min read
Alabama football has added a fifth transfer for the 2022 college football season. This time, Saban lands a commitment from a wide receiver, a position that needed a boost for the program.

Former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell, who is known for his electric speed, has announced he will be joining Alabama.

Earlier this offseason, the Crimson Tide earned a commitment from Jermaine Burton, who played for Georgia last season, but decided to enter the transfer portal.

With reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young at the helm of the offense, Bill O’Brien seemingly has unlimited weapons to utilize for the upcoming 2022 season.

Fans and media members were quick to share their opinions on twitter after Harrell announced his commitment. Sheer excitement from anybody associated with the program, and fear from those who have to play Alabama next season.

Alabama may have lost in the national championship game last year, but Saban is doing everything in his power to make it clear to the rest of the nation that the program will only be looking to return with a stronger roster.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say.

The Commitment

Lost a talented WR, but gained another

The biggest game on the schedule gets more interesting

Better late than never

What Harrell has to offer on the field

WR unit gets even stronger

Saban expects the best

The GOAT owns the transfer portal

He tried to warn everybody

Numbers don't lie

We can see it now

This roster is loaded

