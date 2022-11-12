LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama finally putting points on the board against Ole Miss
Alabama is looking to avoid its first three-loss season since head coach Nick Saban’s first year as the head coach in 2007. Former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin is not making it easy on Saban, as his Ole Miss Rebels held the Tide scoreless through the first quarter.
Fans have been frustrated with the play calls and execution on both sides of the ball early in the Week 11 SEC West contest. On offense, the plays have been predictable and routine passes without a defensive back in sight are dropped.
With a creative play call and a strong toss from Bryce Young, Jermaine Burton was able to reel in a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Twitter was quick to react.
The Play
bryce young to jermaine burton. my god what a DART. pic.twitter.com/M6eJNRkleD
— Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) November 12, 2022
UGA transfer continues to improve
BURTON FOR THE TD!!
2nd Q: Bama 7 | Ole Miss 10 pic.twitter.com/OKCDC20vM3
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 12, 2022
Right where it needed to be
Hard to defend against a perfect throw! #bryceyoung #olemiss #bama #gorebs
— Bsctptrl (@bsctptrl) November 12, 2022
Cheat code
Thankfully we have bryce young on our team
— Dylan (Sauce szn) (6-3) (@Classydy1an) November 12, 2022
More to come?
Bryce with an absolute laser on that RPO slant route to Jermaine Burton. That's talent and execution coming together. Now, I would like to see Bill call more RPOs for Alabama as well. This team can accomplish a lot if they are executing at every level.
— Brian Glaze (@BrianGlazeTalks) November 12, 2022
Just a few months until then
Bryce young is going to make an NFL fanbase so happy
— Dakota Cox (@DakotaJamesCox) November 12, 2022
Elite.
Bryce Young is him.
RPO glance, he gets drilled from behind and delivers a perfect strike in stride to his receiver. QB1
— Derrick (@Steelers_DB) November 12, 2022