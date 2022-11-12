LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama finally putting points on the board against Ole Miss

Alabama is looking to avoid its first three-loss season since head coach Nick Saban’s first year as the head coach in 2007. Former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin is not making it easy on Saban, as his Ole Miss Rebels held the Tide scoreless through the first quarter.

Fans have been frustrated with the play calls and execution on both sides of the ball early in the Week 11 SEC West contest. On offense, the plays have been predictable and routine passes without a defensive back in sight are dropped.

With a creative play call and a strong toss from Bryce Young, Jermaine Burton was able to reel in a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Twitter was quick to react.

