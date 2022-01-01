LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama dominating Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Top-ranked Alabama took on No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl, which served as a College Football Playoff semifinal game this season. The Crimson Tide dominated the Bearcats, with a final score of 27-6.
Alabama’s defense held Jerome Ford and the Cincinnati offense to only two field goals, never allowing a touchdown.
The game had implications beyond the College Football Playoff, as Cincinnati looked to prove they belonged in the playoff. The Bearcats were the first Group of 5 team to be one of the top-four teams at the end of the season.
Fans, former players and analysts took to Twitter to share their opinions on Alabama’s dominating performance over the Bearcats.
ROLL TIDE ROLL 🗣#CFBPlayoff #RollTide pic.twitter.com/hVwPS1ukKA
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 31, 2021
#LFG Roll Tide.
— AJ McCarron (@10AJMcCarron) January 1, 2022
The CDC now recommends not trying to tackle Brian Robinson.
— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 31, 2021
Being a hater isn’t a good look on you trav!! U one of the last of the real 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CjdmphnNF1
— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 1, 2022
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/CydRYndjA2
— Jim Ballard (@OhNoJimbo) January 1, 2022
“Bama wants us” pic.twitter.com/e3rgeWgJ70
— Trinidad C. Miller (@trin_miller61) January 1, 2022
Why nick saban posted in the cut like that? 😂 … he got the.. this shit too easy face 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZA80MvSJ3p
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2022
You just hate to see it pic.twitter.com/lzy880cCvR
— Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) December 31, 2021
Y’all didn’t either tbh. https://t.co/Jh9V4PQpIn
— Javion Cohen (@cnoivaj) January 1, 2022
I’m all good with an expanded @CFBPlayoff, more meaningful games, but we can’t even get good semifinals games now. This was a complete mismatch.
— Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) December 31, 2021
The CDC now recommends making Will Anderson a Heisman finalist
— Trinidad C. Miller (@trin_miller61) December 31, 2021
In a “down year,” Alabama simply made it back to the national championship game. RTR 🐘
— Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) December 31, 2021
AT&T Stadium has rebranded pic.twitter.com/ffh8Spq1HW
— Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) January 1, 2022
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.