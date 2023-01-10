LOOK: Twitter has mixed review of Nick Saban as a CFP analyst

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff, but the rest of the Crimson Tide is not there with him. This is because Saban and the Tide’s season is over after a big win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Now, he joins ESPN’s College GameDay crew for pregame analysis of the Georgia vs. TCU matchup for the College Football Playoff national championship.

College football fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinions on Saban’s television appearance. Some are fans of it while others are downright annoyed.

That "other coach" sure looks familiar

Sounding salty as an analyst?

Nick Saban the broadcaster?

Fits right in

He knows ball

Hard to keep him out

Most people can't wait for him to retire

His knowledge is off the charts

The sarcasm is strong with this one

No it cannot.

And you still saw Nick Saban

He is college football

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

