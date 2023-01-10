LOOK: Twitter has mixed review of Nick Saban as a CFP analyst

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff, but the rest of the Crimson Tide is not there with him. This is because Saban and the Tide’s season is over after a big win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Now, he joins ESPN’s College GameDay crew for pregame analysis of the Georgia vs. TCU matchup for the College Football Playoff national championship.

College football fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinions on Saban’s television appearance. Some are fans of it while others are downright annoyed.

That "other coach" sure looks familiar

Coach Prime and some other coach on College Gameday right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/CnvbzYdEDK — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) January 9, 2023

Sounding salty as an analyst?

Nick Saban sounding a little Salty on game day… and I'm loving it!😂#GoDawgs#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/yP9QQn7pRk — PeachsInGa (@PeachsInGa) January 9, 2023

Nick Saban the broadcaster?

Nick Saban is fantastic on @CollegeGameDay. If he wanted to leave coaching, he'd immediately be the best analyst in College Football. — Michael Saks (@MichaelSaks) January 9, 2023

Fits right in

Alabama may not have made the natty this year, but Nick Saban still found his way out to LA. He’s on set with the entire @CollegeGameDay crew pic.twitter.com/5CnaQ0JS0N — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) January 9, 2023

He knows ball

i love hearing nick saban talk bro — kelt (@kmims_) January 10, 2023

Hard to keep him out

It looks like Nick Saban actually made it to the National Championship after all 🫣 — Ethan Peppers (@ethan_peppers) January 10, 2023

Most people can't wait for him to retire

Nick Saban auditioning live on TV. Can’t wait until he retires 🤣 — Norm (@duncandeezenuts) January 9, 2023

His knowledge is off the charts

I enjoy listening to Nick Saban…the man just has so much wisdom — Trey Smith (@imtreysmith) January 10, 2023

The sarcasm is strong with this one

It’s nice to see Nick Saban is on the pregame show. I would hate to have a championship game without seeing or hearing from him. pic.twitter.com/nd8wPJnlg8 — Bob Sloop (@BobSloop) January 10, 2023

No it cannot.

Nick Saban should not be on @CollegeGameDay for the National Championship! Can it not be about Alabama once?! 👿 — Peggy Bishop Lane (@PBLane) January 10, 2023

And you still saw Nick Saban

I ROOTED AGAINST ALABAMA SPECIFICALLY NOT TO SEE NICK SABAN — Eric Gonzalez (@Eric_Gonzalez__) January 10, 2023

He is college football

Nick Saban is literally inevitable — Mason (@MasonGraham01) January 10, 2023

