Breaking News:

Astros win World Series thanks to monster Alvarez homer in Game 6

LOOK: Twitter explodes with reactions after Alabama’s loss to LSU

6
AJ Spurr
·3 min read

Alabama has lost its second game of the season. Just a few weeks after losing to Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, the Crimson Tide fell to LSU in Baton Rouge.

This loss likely tanks Alabama’s chances of making the College Football Playoff, but it’s not totally ruled out.

As always, fans of other programs from all across the country love when the mighty fall. Fans, analysts and former players took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the Crimson Tide’s loss and the state of the program.

Most Tweets are constructive, while other posts are purely emotional.

Here’s what people are saying online.

Well would you look at this

Things the box score won't show you

This has been a common talking point all season

It's just not the same

Former Alabama WR chimes in

Former Alabama DT is not too happy

Javon Baker transferred to UCF in the offseason

Fingers are being pointed

Some are saying it's the beginning of the end

It's time to think about the future

As a starter at least

Big yikes

Is this really what you want?

Saban says it's not on the players

Has Bryce played his last snap?

Some optimism amid the rest

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories