LOOK: Twitter explodes with reactions after Alabama’s loss to LSU

Alabama has lost its second game of the season. Just a few weeks after losing to Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, the Crimson Tide fell to LSU in Baton Rouge.

This loss likely tanks Alabama’s chances of making the College Football Playoff, but it’s not totally ruled out.

As always, fans of other programs from all across the country love when the mighty fall. Fans, analysts and former players took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the Crimson Tide’s loss and the state of the program.

Most Tweets are constructive, while other posts are purely emotional.

Here’s what people are saying online.

Well would you look at this

Live look at head official completely ignoring the block in the back on LSU’s game winning TD pic.twitter.com/NarqOyXiCO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 6, 2022

Things the box score won't show you

Alabama’s season can be defined by that 2 point conversion. The defense didn’t know what was going on… Malachi Moore running off the field seconds before the snap to avoid penalty.. clueless, not disciplined. — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) November 6, 2022

This has been a common talking point all season

Our coaching did our dudes dirty. I will go to the graves saying that. — Brian Oliu (@BrianOliu) November 6, 2022

It's just not the same

I don’t recognize Alabama football this year. So disappointing to watch. — Just Karen™️ 🦋 (@beauxvisages2) November 6, 2022

Former Alabama WR chimes in

😒 — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) November 6, 2022

Former Alabama DT is not too happy

Bro I want to cry 😭 No way like wtf man to lsu 😡 — Raekwon Davis (@Raekwondavis_99) November 6, 2022

Javon Baker transferred to UCF in the offseason

Y’all Sold the bag had you a good recevier🤦🏾‍♂️ — 1 (@javondbaker7) November 6, 2022

Fingers are being pointed

FIRE BILL AND PETE BEFORE YOU LEAVE THE STADIUM — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) November 6, 2022

Some are saying it's the beginning of the end

No but why is everyone doing the dynasty dead thing again. Y’all really believe that? — rmft (@bamafbpg) November 6, 2022

It's time to think about the future

i just thought about next season when bryce gone and almost started crying don’t nobody wanna say it but y’all know wassup — 1 (@N0rearview) November 6, 2022

As a starter at least

Bryce Young will go down as the best quarterback at the University of Alabama to not win a National Championship and it’s just depressing. — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) November 6, 2022

Big yikes

this season is big 2007 vibes — cade smith (@cadesmith_3) November 6, 2022

Is this really what you want?

Dear playoff expansionists, in a 12 team scenario Alabama would still be much in contention for the postseason. Is that what you want? — Zac Burrage (@zacburrage) November 6, 2022

Saban says it's not on the players

Nick Saban: "I can't blame the players. I'm responsible for this stuff." — Pat Dowd (@Pat_Dowd77) November 6, 2022

Has Bryce played his last snap?

If I’m Bryce I sit the rest of the season 🤷 — Christian Sykes (@ctsykes13) November 6, 2022

Some optimism amid the rest

I’m disappointed in the loss but I won’t sit here and complain. I could but I won’t. Bama is what it is to the college football world right now because of what Nick Saban has been able to do since his arrival. Losing happens but is not the standard at Alabama! #RollTide — High_Tider (@High_Tider) November 6, 2022

