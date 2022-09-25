LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride.

The Dolphins faced off against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 3 matchup with the top spot in the AFC on the line. Winner remained undefeated, loser falls to 2-1.

Miami enters Week 4 as the undefeated team.

Tagovailoa put up 186 yards and a touchdown in the down-to-the-wire 21-19 win over the Bills.

Fans on Twitter were quick to sing the quarterback’s praises.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

