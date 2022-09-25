LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride.

The Dolphins faced off against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 3 matchup with the top spot in the AFC on the line. Winner remained undefeated, loser falls to 2-1.

Miami enters Week 4 as the undefeated team.

Tagovailoa put up 186 yards and a touchdown in the down-to-the-wire 21-19 win over the Bills.

Fans on Twitter were quick to sing the quarterback’s praises.

Shades of 1972

TUA AND THE DOLPHINS REMAIN UNDEFEATED 🐬 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/r0glwq7X0b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

A fan favorite

Two great AFC QBs

A leader

wilkins on tua coming back in the game: "all year tua has been our heart…he knew we needed him and he did a great job." — josh houtz (@houtz) September 25, 2022

Bounced back and stayed strong

Never count Tua out. pic.twitter.com/LD8yBrNiFM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

Respect from Bills fans

If someone was going to beat us I’m honestly glad it was Tua. Good guy https://t.co/AmFDDCWstW — Jacob Doran (@JADoran06) September 25, 2022

The doubters fuel him

Goes down as another 4th quarter comeback win for Tua for the haters. — Alabama Pro Updates (@BamaProUpdates) September 25, 2022

A happy, undefeated Tua

Tua Tagovailoa headed out of Dolphins locker room with wrapping/padding around his back and a wide smile on his face. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2022

Could you imagine?

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are both 3-0. We might need an Eagles/Dolphins Super Bowl for ALL the narratives. — LaMar Gafford (@lamargafford) September 25, 2022

Thrives under pressure

Tua Tagovailoa is the best 3rd down Quarterback in football right now. #finsup — Reason (@the_real_reason) September 25, 2022

Expect him

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are 3-0. You absolutely love to see it Expect us pic.twitter.com/EsKzjoEcEk — Lunden (@LundenRTR) September 25, 2022

What a pass

Tua Tagovailoa passer rating against the Bills: 123.8 He only threw the ball 18 times. None more beautiful than this one. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/AxH216GnHg — Danny (@Danny__MIA) September 25, 2022

Just like old times

Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle just doing what they did at Alabama. Big-time playmakers. https://t.co/lfu8ZDUGRG — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) September 25, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire