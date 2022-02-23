LOOK: Tua Tagovailoa honors his end of bet, wears UGA Bulldog shirt

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagoaviloa is heading into season No. 3 in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, and while he’s all-in with the team that drafted him No. 5 overall in 2020, he still reps the Crimson Tide.

In a friendly bet over the National Championship game, made with the Dolphins’ Senior Director of Football Communications Anne Noland, a Georgia grad, Tagovailoa had Alabama winning it all.

Well, as many now know, the Crimson Tide lost to the Bulldogs in the national championship, and Tagovailoa had to honor his end of the bet.

Yesterday, Tagovailoa had to wear a Georgia Bulldogs shirt, and he did not look all too happy about it.

It took 6 whole weeks of waiting, but @Tua remains a man of his word (despite significant eye rolling), finally taking his National Championship loss in stride today. How bout them Dawgs! #GoDawgs And as always, #FinsUp https://t.co/q96sdFcrUD pic.twitter.com/UUwQ5qQXPl — Anne Noland (@annenoland) February 22, 2022

