Look: Trey Hendrickson, other Bengals shine at home run derby

chris roling
·2 min read

Like last year, the celebrity softball game hosted by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was a major success.

There, several Bengals stars looked like major league sluggers at the plate, firing off home runs left and right in the charity game itself and in the home run derby.

Of note, Bengals first-round pick and offensive tackle Amarius Mims slugged a one-handed home run. Long-snapper Cal Adomitis won the home run derby outright, while Evan McPherson hit the most homers in the actual game.

As expected, defensive end Trey Hendrickson was one of the many players putting up highlights at the plate, too.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable highlights from the event:

