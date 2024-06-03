Look: Trey Hendrickson, other Bengals shine at home run derby

Like last year, the celebrity softball game hosted by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was a major success.

There, several Bengals stars looked like major league sluggers at the plate, firing off home runs left and right in the charity game itself and in the home run derby.

Of note, Bengals first-round pick and offensive tackle Amarius Mims slugged a one-handed home run. Long-snapper Cal Adomitis won the home run derby outright, while Evan McPherson hit the most homers in the actual game.

As expected, defensive end Trey Hendrickson was one of the many players putting up highlights at the plate, too.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable highlights from the event:

Trey Hendrickson bat flip after 6 homers in first round of @lw55softball Home Run Derby. @WLWT x #Bengals pic.twitter.com/EBrp05vVSj — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 1, 2024

Amarius Mims deletes a softball with a…one handed swing? lol#Bengals first rounder soaked in his home run trot around the bases at Logan Wilson's Celebrity Softball Game.@lw55softball x @WLWT x @amarius_mims pic.twitter.com/bfOJXNEPwr — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 2, 2024

Jalen Davis & @djturner_5 having too much fun with it 😂 pic.twitter.com/wGRVRk2hPS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 1, 2024

The Cincinnati #Bengals are back in town! 🐅🥎 Back at Day Air Ballpark for the 2nd annual Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball game to raise awareness for SIDS research with proceeds going to the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation. @WDTN @Bengals @lw55softball pic.twitter.com/oyrcdNWA0u — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) June 1, 2024

Loads of #Bengals fans in Dayton for the second annual Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game. Red carpet treatment for the dozens of teammates who are taking part this afternoon. @lw55softball | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/WPW7ZEAReW — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 1, 2024

