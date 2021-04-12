Look: Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry share wedding photos

Jacksonville may be hoping for a happy “marriage” of sorts with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who it’s expected to select with the first overall pick in the draft later this month. But on Saturday, Lawrence made the real thing official by marrying his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry. The bride shared photos of the ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on her Instagram account.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Lawrence skipped prospect medical evaluations in Indianapolis to attend the ceremony, giving him the rare “out, marriage” designation. Lawrence and Mowry attended The Masters together this week before the wedding, where they ran into Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes chatting at the #Masters today. pic.twitter.com/1KWrQMEQtG — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) April 8, 2021

Congratulations to the Lawrences, and we wish the couple all the best during this life-changing month.