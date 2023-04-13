Look: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. training with Rashawn Slater, other O-linemen

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. got his first chance to start in the NFL last season when he took the field against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Unfortunately, he fractured his fibula on the first play and though he tried to keep playing, he was pulled after just two snaps.

Not long thereafter, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season – a crushing blow for the young lineman and the Rams.

Anchrum is working his way back from the injury and there are no indications that his availability for Week 1 is in doubt. Offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather shared a video on Thursday of Anchrum working out with other linemen, including Chargers Pro Bowl guard Rashawn Slater.

Trey Pipkins and Trey Smith were among the other players training with Anchrum, too.

Anchrum won’t be handed a starting job in 2023, but he’ll at the very least compete for one. There’s a logjam of players who want to prove themselves at guard, which includes Logan Bruss, Alaric Jackson and Coleman Shelton.

The coaching staff loves Anchrum and as long as he’s healthy, he’ll be a player to watch next season.

