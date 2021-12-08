A look at transfer quarterbacks for LSU following Max Johnson’s exit

In spring it appeared that the LSU Tigers had a loaded quarterback room heading into the 2021 college football season.

Myles Brennan (transfer portal: Nov. 3)

Max Johnson (transfer portal: Dec. 7)

TJ Finley (transfer portal: May 6)

Garrett Nussmeier

Matt O’Dowd (walk-on)

Tavion Faulk (walk-on)

As the Tigers get closer to the bowl game, Nussmeier joins O’Dowd and Faulk as the only quarterbacks on the roster. No decision has been made on which quarterback will get the nod for the game against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. It would make sense to name Nussmeier the starter if he indeed wants to burn his redshirt. From now until the game, he could get all the snaps at quarterback to help prepare him for next season. Not to mention more in-game reps.

It makes the quarterback competition heading into next season even more interesting. Five-star quarterback Walker Howard is fully expected to keep his commitment and sign with the LSU Tigers. His fallback option was Notre Dame based on the hire but bringing in Brian Kelly all but solidified his decision. Even with Walker and Nussmeier here next season, the team needs to address the position in the transfer portal.

Myles Brennan, LSU

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Just because a quarterback or any player for that matter enters the portal doesn’t mean there can’t be a change of heart. Brennan knows the team and players and this is a conversation that should be had.

Transfer Rating: Three-Star (0.8800)

Jack Miller III, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Miller found himself in a crowded quarterback room at Ohio State. With Quinn Ewers on the way out, he could find himself back in Colombus but they added Devin Brown and have Kyle McCord behind starter CJ Stroud. His best option just might be at LSU where he could compete for the starting job.

Transfer Rating: Three-Star (0.8600)

Chubba Purdy, Florida State

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Turnabout is fair play, right? With reports surfacing that both Max Johnson and Jake Johnson could end up at their father’s alma mater, why not Chubba Hubbard? He would be worth at least kicking the tires on. Purdy has completed just 58 passes at the college level in four games with four touchdowns.

Story continues

Transfer Rating: Three-Star (0.8500)

Maddox Kopp, Houston

Houston QB Maddox Kopp has entered the transfer portal. He didn’t record any stats in his 1 season with Houston. Kopp was a former 3 ⭐️ recruit out of high school. pic.twitter.com/uS8DySwhFB — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) November 16, 2021

Kopp didn’t play for the Cougars in terms of recording stats, but he was an Elite 11 quarterback coming out of the 2021 class. He could be another young gun to bring in for the LSU Tigers. Open up the competition and let the best man win.

Transfer Rating: Three-Star (0.8000)

Gunnar Holmberg, Duke

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Holmberg is a senior that could provide a veteran presence and bridge starter until one of the younger quarterbacks are ready to take the helm. His numbers at Duke won’t wow you but he also played with lesser talent with the Blue Devils.

Transfer Rating: Three-Star (0.8000)

Jacob Zeno, Baylor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zeno is another quarterback that was lost in the shuffle behind Gerry Bohanon at Baylor. Despite being classified as a redshirt sophomore, Zeno has very little experience as he appeared in six games over three seasons. Another option for depth and competition.

Transfer Rating: Three-Star (0.8700)

1

1