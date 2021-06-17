LOOK: Top100 2022 TE target posts pics in Michigan football uniform

Michigan football already has one tight end from Georgia committed to the 2022 class, but the Wolverines are looking to add another.

With Rabun Gap (GA) Nacoochee School three-star Marlin Klein in the fold, the maize and blue are still working hard to pry Cumming (GA) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp away from nearby Georgia. The Bulldogs are currently the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite, but Delp reportedly grew up a Michigan fan.

And he got a taste of what it’s like to wear a winged helmet on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Delp posted several pictures of himself in a Michigan uniform while on his official visit to campus in Ann Arbor. Shared to five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson’s Instagram story, Delp appears not to just be a top priority of the staff, but the current commits as well.

Check out Delp in maize and blue below:

According to 247Sports, Delp is the No. 80 player in the country, regardless of position, the No. 2 tight end and the eighth-best player in the state of Georgia in 2022.

