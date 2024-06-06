A look at the top local contenders for Class 3A track and field state championships

Jun. 5—NOTE — The state Class 2A state track and field meet begins 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Thursday's action, which is preliminaries except for the 3,200 and three field events, ends at 1:15 p.m. Saturday's meet, when all of the action is finals, starts at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 7:40 p.m.

(Listed are all events that include a southeastern Minnesota entrant, along with their seed times)

200 — Top three: St. Michael/Albertville sophomore Emma Kvant, 24.66; Minnetonka junior Zeal Kuku, 24.91; St. Michael/Albertville junior Gabriella Keefer, 24.97. SE Minnesota entrants: Mayo freshman Taylor Kurtz, 25.38.

400 — Top three: St. Michael-Albertville sophomore Emma Kvant, 54.13; Minneapolis Washburn junior Sydney Ruckett, 55.55; Century junior Sophia Comfere, 56.41. SE Minnesota entrants: Century junior Sophia Comfere, third, 56.41.

1,600 — Top three: Wayzata sophomore Lila Golomb, 4:56.05; Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Caitlyn Osanai, 4:56.13; Burnsville sophomore Carley LaMotte, 4:58.76. SE Minnesota entrants: John Marshall senior Ryana Mathis, 14th, 5:05.88.

3,200 — Top three: Wayzata sophomore Madelyn Gullickson, 10:39.67; Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Caitlyn Osanai, 10:40.50; Wayzata sophomore Lila Golomb, 10:43.89. SE Minnesota entrants: John Marshall's Abigail Tri, 10th,10:54.40.

4x200 — Top three: White Bear Lake, 1:45.28; St. Michael-Albertville, 1:43.87; Prior Lake, 1:43.38. SE Minnesota entrants: Century (Megan Lund, Clara Gerhard, Kaia Berry, Sophia Comfere), sixth, 1:43.75.

4x400 — Top three: Minnetonka, 3:53.65; Prior Lake, 3:55.61; Century 3:56.24. SE Minnesota entrants: Century (Kaia Berry, Emma Anderson, Emily Bunce, Sophia Comfere), third, 3:56.24.

High jump — Top three: Minnetonka senior Mya Folken, 5-6; Rogers senior Sophie Mahnke, 5-4; Stillwater senior Anya Williams, 5-4; Andover sophomore Avah Shaw, 5-4; Shakopee sophomore Samantha Carr, 5-4; Minneapolis South senior Megan Schoenke, freshman. SE Minnesota entrants: Mayo sophomore Julia LaBrash, seventh, 5-2.

Shot put — Top three: Lakeville North senior Trinity Wilson, 42-8 1/2; Rogers junior Anya Schmidt, 42-1/4; Wayzata junior Katie Kelzenberg, 41-5. SE Minnesota entrants: Century freshman Temitope Amusan, 40-7 1/2.

200 — Irondale senior Juriad Mughes Jr., 21.47; Apple Valley senior Dwyne Smith Jr., 21.59; Minnetonka senior Tobias Williams, 21.73. SE Minnesota entrants: Mayo junior Sebastian Bari, seventh, 22.25.

400 — Top three: Apple Valley senior Dwyne Smith Jr., 46.87; St. Paul Central senior Harlow Tong, 46.98; Burnsville junior Albert Ongwenyi, 48.10. SE Minnesota entrants: Century senior Gavin Vogel, 16th, 50.02.

800 — Top three: Hopkins' junior Henry Risser, 1:52.67; Wayzata senior Hayes McMillan, 1:54.40; Waconia senior Jack Ulrich, 1:55.04. SE Minnesota entrants: Mayo sophomore Aiden Linden, 17th, 1:59.81.

110 hurdles — Top three: Owatonna junior Seth Johnson, 14.33; Century junior Josh Kyei-baffour, 14.36, Anoka junior Afanna Ibekwe, 14.50. SE Minnesota entrants: Century junior Josh Kyei-baffour, second, 14.36; Mayo senior Carter Holcomb, seventh, 14.85.

300 hurdles — Rosemount senior Maki Whelan, 38.80; Forest Lake senior Reid Olson, 38.95; Andover senior Shae Wyszynski, 38.95. SE Minnesota entrants: Century senior Carter Holcomb, seventh, 39.31.

4x200 — Top three: Mounds View, 1:27.10; Edina 1:27.84; Blaine, 1:28.37. SE Minnesota entrants: Century (Gavin Vogel, Shaun Wysocki, Max Elliott, John Shannon) seventh, 1:28.88.

4x400 — Top three: Mounds View, 3:21.70; Chaska, 3:22.85; Wayzata 3:23.18. SE Minnesota entrants: Century (Shaun Wysocki, Jacob Wills, Dan Pankratz, Gavin Vogel), 14th, 3:24.78.

4x800 — Top three: Osseo 7:53.17; Lakeville North 7:53.88; Blaine 7:54.55. SE Minnesota entrants: Mayo (Ryan Gwaltney, Aiden Linden, Eoin Porrata, Josh Engman) 8:04.68.

Triple jump — Top three: Mounds View senior Colin Elliott, 45-9; Woodbury senior Liam Frommelt, 45-6 1/2; Century senior Shaun Wysocki, 45-5 1/4. SE Minnesota entrants: Century senior Shaun Wysocki, third, 45-5 1/4.

Pole vault — Top three: Cambridge-Isanti senior Micah Wilson, 14-5; Maple Grove junior Henry White, 14-5; Andover junior Jackson Froslee, 14-2. SE Minnesota entrants: Mayo senior Lucas Peterson, 17th, 12-11;

Shot put — Top three: Brainerd senior Dylan Gross, 60-0; Forest Lake sophomore Howie Johnson, 58-11; Wayzata senior Emmanuel Wilson, 57-1 1/2. SE Minnesota entrants: Mayo freshman Caleb Loomis, 12th, 50-6 1/2.

Long jump — Top three: Irondale senior Juriad Hughes Jr., 24-6 1/2; White Bear Lake sophomore Easton Miles, 23-1; White Bear Lake sophomore Tomi Animasaun, 22-10 3/4. Minnesota entrants: Century senior Shaun Wysocki, 10th, 22-1 3/4; Mayo senior Carter Holcomb, 14th, 21-11.