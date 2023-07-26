A look at the top five Texas athletes in On3’s NIL valuation

The University of Texas is doing well for its student athletes in regards to name, image and likeness.

According to On3’s NIL valuation, the Longhorns have two of the top earners in their respective sport. Sam Hurley, a sophomore at Texas, has the highest NIL valuation in men’s track and field due to his large following on TikTok.

It’s no secret that freshman quarterback Arch Manning is the highest earner in college football right now. The famous last name will bring in dozens of NIL deals over the coming years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at Texas’ five highest earners in On3’s NIL valuation.

Kelvin Banks - Football

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NIL Valuation: $717,000

Total Followers: 19,700

College football NIL rank: #42

Sam Hurley - Track and field

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY Sports

NIL Valuation: $946,000

Total Followers: 4.9 million

College men’s track NIL rank: #1

Xavier Worthy - Football

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

Total Followers: 133,000

College football NIL rank: #15

Quinn Ewers - Football

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

Total Followers: 206,000

College football NIL rank: #13

Arch Manning - Football

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

NIL Valuation: $2.8 million

Total Followers: 264,000

College football NIL rank: #1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire