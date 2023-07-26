A look at the top five Texas athletes in On3’s NIL valuation
The University of Texas is doing well for its student athletes in regards to name, image and likeness.
According to On3’s NIL valuation, the Longhorns have two of the top earners in their respective sport. Sam Hurley, a sophomore at Texas, has the highest NIL valuation in men’s track and field due to his large following on TikTok.
It’s no secret that freshman quarterback Arch Manning is the highest earner in college football right now. The famous last name will bring in dozens of NIL deals over the coming years.
Here’s a look at Texas’ five highest earners in On3’s NIL valuation.
Kelvin Banks - Football
NIL Valuation: $717,000
Total Followers: 19,700
College football NIL rank: #42
Sam Hurley - Track and field
NIL Valuation: $946,000
Total Followers: 4.9 million
College men’s track NIL rank: #1
Xavier Worthy - Football
NIL Valuation: $1.1 million
Total Followers: 133,000
College football NIL rank: #15
Quinn Ewers - Football
NIL Valuation: $1.1 million
Total Followers: 206,000
College football NIL rank: #13
Arch Manning - Football
NIL Valuation: $2.8 million
Total Followers: 264,000
College football NIL rank: #1