A look at the top Badgers in the NFL from Week 8

Wisconsin legends continue to show out at the next level and Week 8 had a number of standout performances from former Badgers.

The headliner was the return of Jonathan Taylor, who after contract disputes with the Indianapolis Colts finally returned to the field with 12 carries for 95 yards. Taylor also surpassed the 4,000 career rushing yards mark in the Week 8 matchup.

Jake Ferguson continued to be an essential part of the Cowboys offense, catching a touchdown pass in a runaway win over the Rams. Russell Wilson helped lead his Broncos to an upset win over the Chiefs at Mile High in a game Denver had to have. Here is a look at the top performances from Week 8:

