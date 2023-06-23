LOOK: Top 2024 CB target shows love to Michigan on social media

2024 Springfield (Ohio) cornerback Aaron Scott is headed to Ohio State this weekend for an official visit.

Scott has a final five that consists of Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee. However, most people believe this recruitment will be a Michigan vs. Ohio State battle.

Then on Friday morning, before Scott heads to Columbus for his visit, he shouted out Michigan on his Twitter page. He posted four photos of himself in the maize and blue uniform from the official visit he took in Ann Arbor last weekend.

Scott is listed as a four-star recruit, the 39th-ranked player in the country, and depending on which service you look at, he’s either the No. 1 or No. 2 ranked player in Ohio.

https://twitter.com/AaronScottJr1/status/1672256912610545665?s=20

It appeared Scott really bonded with current Michigan commits when he took his official visit to Ann Arbor. In fact, Wolverine commit Jacob Oden told Brice Marich with The Michigan Insider that he and Scott hung out the entire weekend and he belives Scott could see himself playing in Ann Arbor.

Scott is currently viewed as an Ohio State lean. Looking at On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Buckeyes have a 95.9% chance of landing the Springfield star.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire