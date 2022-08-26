A look at the top 10 most memorable Alabama football victories of the Nick Saban era

Throughout the years, there have been a number of classic Alabama football games during Nick Saban’s tenure. The direction of the Crimson Tide football program has been shaped by the phenomenal talent on both sides of the ball.

Coaches and players have brought the program a long way since Nick Saban became the team’s head coach in 2007. There have been numerous instances where Alabama football has been at the top and others not so much. Nonetheless, that hasn’t been a problem under the leadership of Coach Saban.

The Crimson Tide has displayed efficiency both at home and on the road. There have been several memorable victories for Alabama over the years. Today, Roll Tide Wire will rank the top 10 most memorable victories in Alabama football history with Coach Saban as the head coach.

Alabama vs Mississippi State - November 16, 2014

In 2014, the No. 1 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs traveled to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the No. 5 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs were led by head coach Dan Mullen and dual-threat quarterback Dak Prescott. In the end, Alabama was able to come up with timely stops on the defensive side of the ball.

Final score: Alabama – 25 Mississippi State – 20

Alabama vs Florida - December 5, 2009

Both Alabama and Florida came into this game undefeated. In the end, one would walk away victorious. In the end, two-time national champion and Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow wasn’t able to pull the Gators through. Alabama’s offense proved to be too much on the first Saturday in December.

Final score: Alabama – 32 Florida – 13

Alabama vs Georgia - December 1, 2018

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide traveled into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face off with the No. 4 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. After a subpar first half and an injury to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the coaching staff had to turn to the previous year’s starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. It proved to be just enough in the end.

Final score: Alabama – 35 Georgia – 28

Alabama vs LSU - November 3, 2012

Alabama went into Baton Rouge ranked No. 1 while the Tigers sat at No. 5. There wasn’t much separation between the two programs throughout the course of the game, because both teams’ defenses stood tall. That was the case up until AJ McCarron dumped it off to T.J. Yeldon on a screen pass that turned out to be the deciding factor in a tightly-contested matchup.

Final score: Alabama – 21 LSU – 17

Alabama vs LSU - January 9, 2012

After the Crimson Tide took a loss at the hands of LSU earlier in the season at home, the players made sure that it wouldn’t happen again. The Tigers crossed mid-field just once. Alabama avenged their loss by throwing a perfect game shutout in the heart and soul of Louisiana.

Final score: Alabama – 21 LSU – 0

Alabama vs Tennessee - October 23, 2009

Alabama fans never would have expected the Tennessee Volunteers to walk into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeat the Crimson Tide in 2009. That was almost the case. Terrence “Mount” Cody blocked the game-winning kick off the foot of Daniel Lincoln to win Alabama the game. It is one of the most memorable Alabama victories of all time.

Final score: Alabama – 12 Tennessee – 10

Alabama vs Auburn - November 27, 2021

This is another game that crept up on the Crimson Tide. Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young was able to pull Alabama through in the end with several clutch moments. He led the offense down the field with ease and delivered a back shoulder pass to true freshman Ja’Corey Brooks on fourth down. Not to mention, he delivered the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver John Metchie III. Alabama fans will always cherish this victory over the Auburn Tigers.

Final score: Alabama – 24 Auburn – 22

Alabama vs Clemson - January 11, 2016

Alabama has had several matchups with Clemson over the years. However, one stands out in particular. That is the 2016 National Championship that was played in Glendale, Arizona. Alabama’s defense couldn’t stop Deshaun Watson, but the Tigers’ defense couldn’t stop Jake Coker. Several key plays like O.J.Howard’s 53-yard touchdown pass, the pivotal onside kick recovered by Marlon Humphrey, and the house call from Kenyan Drake on the kick return. All were memorable moments en route to an Alabama victory in the end.

Final score: Alabama – 45 Clemson – 40

Alabama vs Texas - January 7, 2010

Alabama couldn’t get anything going in the first quarter against Texas. A switch clicked when Marcell Dareus caught an interception off of Longhorns’ quarterback Colt McCoy. That same play McCoy suffered a broken collarbone causing him to miss the rest of the game. After that, the Crimson Tide never looked back. They played stout on defense and ultimately got the win over a well-coached Texas team in the Rose Bowl.

Final score: Alabama – 37 Texas – 21

Alabama vs Georgia - January 8, 2018

Alabama fans are probably able to recall the play against Georgia in the first half. It was very disappointing, to say the least. However, that quickly changed when Coach Saban decided to start true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second half. It turned out in Alabama’s favor as he delivered a 41-yard touchdown pass on 2nd and 26 to go to DeVonta Smith in stride. That is the most memorable victory in Alabama football history under Coach Saban.

Final score: Alabama – 26 Georgia – 23

