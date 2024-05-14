'If you look too far ahead you'll trip over what's in front of you'

Kelly Clark insists title-chasing Celtic can't look too far ahead as they prepare to visit Hearts on Wednesday night.

Elena Sadiku's side kept their place at the top of the SWPL - and enhanced their goal difference over Rangers to 15 - with a comfortable 3-0 win over Partick Thistle on Sunday.

Celtic play their penultimate game on Wednesday night and captain Clark said: "It's been a long season, it's getting hot, it's difficult conditions to play in.

"We did our job, we managed to get three goals [against Thistle], they're not the kind of goals we want to score but that doesn't matter.

"We know what it takes to get over the line. If you look too far ahead you'll trip over what's in front of you. Wednesday night is another massive game for us.

"We did the job [on Sunday]. The minute we walk out of here we immediately need to switch on to Hearts."