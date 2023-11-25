LOOK: Tommy Lloyd compliments Michigan State basketball program

Michigan State and Arizona went to war on Thanksgiving afternoon, playing a hard fought, made for March basketball game against one another. Both team’s threw blows, and gave each other fits at time, but ultimately it was the Wildcats prevailing in the contest, 74-68.

Tommy Lloyd was very complementary of Michigan State in his post game press conference, calling the school a blue blood program.

When you play a blue blood-type program that’s used to winning, the game ain’t ever over. You’ve got to win it 3 or 4 times.

