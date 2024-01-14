Look: Tom Izzo's son Steven Izzo scores first career points, sparking rowdy Spartan crowd

With Michigan State basketball up big on Rutgers late in the fourth quarter Sunday, coach Tom Izzo elected to put his son, senior walk-in Steven Izzo, on the floor in search of his first career regular season points.

Izzo had failed to score in his previous four seasons with Michigan State, but confidently caught the ball on the right wing, crossed over to his right hand, took a bump from a Rutgers defender, and threw the basketball up with his right hand as he was falling to the ground. As the whistle blew for the foul, the ball seemingly touched every part of the rim before dropping into the basket, sparking an uproar from the raucous Michigan State crowd, including Izzo's teammates.

Coach Tom Izzo grinned ear-to-ear and gave quickly embraced his son as the final whistle blew, barely containing his excitement for Steven Izzo's first collegiate points.

"That's the thrill of a dad," Izzo said after the game. "It's a thrill of a lifetime, and I love the fact that my players were probably more excited than I was."

Prior to Sunday's game, Izzo had gone scoreless in 43 appearances for the Spartans, missing all 13 shots he'd attempted while racking up seven fouls and five turnovers against just three assists. Michigan State basketball beat Rutgers 73-55 to move to 10-7 overall and 2-4 against Big 10 teams, and will play Minnesota on Thursday.

Steven Izzo joined the team as a walk-on in the summer of 2019, and has made in his presence felt as a vocal leader despite rarely seeing playing time. He has appeared in 44 games in five seasons with Michigan State, and found his first bucket against Rutgers on Sunday.

A two-year letter-winner at Lansing Catholic High School, Izzo averaged 1.5 points in 24 senior games and appeared in 9 junior games for Lansing Catholic, according to his Michigan State bio page.

