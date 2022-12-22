LOOK: Tom Izzo wears ugly holiday sweater for Michigan State basketball vs. Oakland game

Early on Wednesday, Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe challenged Tom Izzo to have the Izzone come to Michigan State’s home game against Oakland in ugly sweaters to celebrate the holidays.

Izzo did him one better, showing up to the game in a fairly ugly sweater of his own.

Check it out below:

Looking good coach. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pWiJZm8N3C — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) December 21, 2022

Former MSU assistant coach Dane Fife was shocked to see Izzo in the getup:

I cannot believe this…I’m at a loss. https://t.co/kFX10FANrJ — Dane Fife (@CoachDaneFife) December 21, 2022

