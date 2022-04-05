LOOK: Tom Izzo releases statement on longtime assistant coach Dwayne Stephens taking WMU head coaching job

Michigan State basketball’s coaching staff will again have a shakeup this offseason with longtime assistant Dwayne Stephens heading to Western Michigan to be the Broncos’ next head coach.

The news of Stephens’ departure broke on Monday, with the school making it official after reports circulated earlier in the day. Stephens had been an assistant coach on Tom Izzo’s staff for the past 19 seasons.

“Dwayne has been more than ready to run his own program for a long time and I think Western Michigan is getting an all-star,” Izzo said in a statement. “Dwayne is a terrific basketball coach and a great person who will be a tremendous leader for their program.”

Last year, longtime assistant coach Dane Fife left Michigan State for an assistant coaching gig at Indiana. Fife, however, has already been let go by the Hoosiers and potentially could return to Michigan State to fill Stephens’ spot.

