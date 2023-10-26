Look: Tom Izzo emotional as son Steven hits free throws in Michigan State preseason game
Michigan State's exhibition game against Hillsdale on Wednesday featured an emotional moment, something not usually seen in a victory as dominant as the Spartans' 85-43 win.
With 54 seconds left in the second half, fifth-year graduate player Steven Izzo — the son of Spartans coach Tom Izzo — went to the free throw line. After he hit his first free throw, the Breslin Center erupted, and cameras caught a smiling Tom Izzo on the bench with his arms folded.
After he hit the second free throw, the arena rocked even louder, and a camera cut showed an emotional Tom Izzo welling up while covering his face with his hand.
Steven hasn't played much throughout his college career, and he hasn't scored in a regular season game for the Spartans. Although these points came in an exhibition game, it clearly didn't make the moment any less meaningful.
It wasn't all smiles, however. About a minute earlier, Steven Izzo had tried crossing over into a step-back 3 and tossed up an airball short of the rim (warning: explicit language used). Yet another camera cut showed a befuddled Tom.
No. 4 Michigan State will open its season Monday, Nov. 6 against James Madison in East Lansing.
