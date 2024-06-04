A look at all the times UConn baseball reached the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals

UConn fans know Storrs as the ‘Basketball Capital of the World’, but what if we told you that the Huskies are slightly closer to a baseball blue blood than you might think?

OK, so ‘blue blood’ may be a stretch, but the Huskies do have a rich diamond history that goes back decades. There’s also this cold, hard fact: UConn baseball has exactly one fewer College World Series appearance (5) than Villanova and Syracuse have Final Four appearances in men’s basketball (6).

Sure, the path to reaching the College World Series was not as strenuous back in the day, and while Maine and St. John’s can each claim as many appearances as the Huskies, recent success might make it fair to label Storrs the ‘College Baseball Capital of the Northeast’.

After knocking off No. 9 Oklahoma over the weekend to reach the Super Regional round for the second time in three years, UConn is becoming a formidable baseball power in this part of the country.

Here’s a look back at all of the times the Huskies reached at least the Super Regionals.

1957 College World Series

The tournament format was much different then, with UConn only needing to advance out of its regional district to reach the World Series. Still, the Huskies were the team left standing when the dust settled in District 1. Longtime UConn baseball and football coach J. Orlean Christian‘s bunch finished 14-10 in the regular season, beat Springfield College in the regional series and advanced to the CWS in Omaha (where it’s been held every year since 1950). The Huskies lost their first game to Texas, 3-0, then beat Florida State in an elimination game, 5-3, before bowing out to Iowa State, 5-2. UConn was led by All-American first baseman Moe Morhardt of Manchester, who would go on to play parts of two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

1959 College World Series

While UConn’s credentials may have been a little shaky ahead of its first CWS appearance, this team left no doubt it deserved to be in Omaha. Morhardt and the Huskies went 20-3 during the regular season and 10-0 in the Yankee Conference, earning an automatic bid to the CWS. They didn’t fare as well once they got there though, bowing out with consecutive losses to Penn State and Western Michigan.

1965 College World Series



Current head coach Jim Penders’ roots with UConn baseball run deep, as his father, also named Jim, and his uncle Tom, both played on the ’65 College World Series team. Led by head coach Larry Panciera in his fourth season, this squad returned to college baseball’s pinnacle after defeating Vermont in a playoff for the Yankee Conference title, and fending off Holy Cross to take the District 1 title. The Huskies lost their CWS opener to Saint Louis, 2-1, but rebounded to knock out Lafayette in an elimination game, 6-4, before falling 3-2 to Washington State.

1972 College World Series

The ’72 Huskies were a deserving CWS team, after finishing a perfect 12-0 in the Yankee Conference and 20-7 overall. They swept through the Division 1 playoffs, which had expanded to a four-team, double-elimination format, knocking out Northeastern and Harvard to get back to Omaha. UConn lost a hard-fought game to eventual national champion Southern California in 11 innings in its CWS opener, 5-4. That Trojans team featured future Boston Red Sox star and 1975 AL MVP Fred Lynn. The Huskies then fell in an elimination game to Temple, 7-4.

1979 College World Series

After finishing 31-13 in the ECAC and winning the conference tournament, the Huskies beat Navy, St. John’s and Nebraska to advance out of the Northeast Regional in Annapolis, MD. Once in Omaha, UConn fell to Texas and then eventual national champion Cal State-Fullerton, led by future five-time MLB All-Star Tim Wallach.

2011 Columbia Super Regional

Despite the fact that it fell a round short of the College World Series, this group can stake its claim as the best team in school history. Featuring future major leaguers George Springer, Matt Barnes, Nick Ahmed and Scott Oberg, UConn rolled to a 45-20-1 overall record and 22-5 in the Big East. The Huskies earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, and knocked out Sacred Heart, Coastal Carolina and host Clemson in the regionals, beating the Tigers, 7-6, and 14-1 to advance to the Super Regional. Once again, UConn would lose to an eventual national champion, falling victim to future Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and South Carolina, which would go on to claim its second straight national title.

2022 Stanford Super Regional

After winning a school-record 50 games and capturing the Big East crown, UConn proved it was one of the best teams in the nation, ousting Wake Forest and host and 12th-ranked Maryland in the College Park Regional. The Huskies moved on to the Super Regional against Stanford, which was ranked No. 2 nationally, and proceeded to stun the Cardinal, 13-12, in the first game to move within one win of the College World Series for the first time in 43 years. Stanford recovered to win the final two games to eliminate the Huskies, but UConn’s run will long be remembered by Huskies baseball fans.

2024 Tallahassee Super Regional

UConn snuck into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big East regular season title but falling in the conference tournament. Entering the regional in Norman, not many would have tabbed the third-seeded Huskies to outlast No. 2 Duke and host and No. 1 seed Oklahoma, but that’s exactly what they did. UConn pitchers allowed a single run each in three games, earning back-to-back 4-1 wins over the Blue Devils and Sooners before bouncing back from a 6-4 loss to Oklahoma with a resounding 7-1 win on Monday night.

The Huskies are off to their second Super Regional in three years, and will face Florida State Friday, June 7 at noon and Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. A third game, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at noon.

