A look at Tiger's swing from different angles as he turns 48

A look at Tiger's swing from different angles as he turns 48

Tiger Woods turned 48 on Dec. 30 and will enter 2024 in his 29th season as a professional.

As he does, with hopes of playing on a monthly basis, here's a look at the latest iteration of his swing, beginning with a frame-by-frame snapshot from face on at the PNC Championship:

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

And from a down-the-line angle at the Hero World Challenge:

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews

Hero World Challenge - Previews