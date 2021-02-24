A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Logue
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Kang/AP/Shutterstock / Ryan Kang/AP/Shutterstock
Ryan Kang/AP/Shutterstock / Ryan Kang/AP/Shutterstock

  • Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on April 14, 2019.

  • The victory was Woods’ first major win in more than a decade.

  • The golfer has earned over a billion dollars — plenty of which he’s spent on extravagant purchases.

  • Injuries suffered in a car crash on Feb. 23 could end his career.

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on April 14, 2019, marking his 15th major championship victory overall and his first major victory in over a decade. He was listed at No. 6 on the Official World Golf Ranking as of April 15, 2020.

Within the last three years he’s positioned himself in five top-five finishes and five top-12 finishes, earning his latest victory in 2020 at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He also competed alongside his son Charlie in the 2020 PNC Championship, finishing 7th, National Club Golfer reports. He will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, according to Golf Digest.

Alas, the 45-year-old golf superstar, a veritable Greatest of All Time (GOAT) player, may have ended his playing career with injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

A report on Woods’ Twitter account notes that he was awake and responsive Wednesday morning after a “long surgical procedure” to repair open fractures on his lower right leg, as well as on his foot and ankle.

Woods’ career, though full of victories, has been hampered by a public divorce and an arrest and back injuries in recent years. His most recent accident occurred on a winding, downhill road in an area known for speeding, but officials said there was no evidence of driver impairment, although the accident is still under investigation, CNN reports.

He was driving a 2021 Genesis SUV, which U.S. News & World Report says has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $48,900, provided as a courtesy car while Woods hosted the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, according to CNN. He did not play in the event because he was recovering from back surgery.

As Woods recovers from his injuries and the golf world ponders his future, here’s a look at Tiger Woods’ net worth.

Check Out: The Richest Golfers to Win the Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods Net Worth: $800M

Tiger Woods is worth an estimated $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The golfer has made more than $1 billion dollars since turning pro in 1996 at the age of 20. Woods’ on-course winnings alone have earned him over $110 million, and the PGA Tour website ranks him as a career money leader.

In 2020, Woods earned $62.3 million, according to Forbes.

Tiger Woods and 11 More: Athletes Who Agreed to the Most Lucrative Endorsement Deals

Earnings Beyond Golf Winnings

Woods’ other earnings come from endorsements from companies such as Nike, which even stuck with Woods after a DUI arrest in 2017. He’d earned $42 million in various endorsement deals by 2018, according to Forbes.

Other projects include Payne’s Valley, a public golf course designed by Woods, a set of signature golf clubs co-created by Woods and TaylorMade, and a memoir titled BACK to be published by HarperCollins, which was announced in 2019 but no release date has been set.

How Tiger Spends His Millions

Golf might require poise and patience, but Woods’ spending habits offer a glimpse into how he cuts loose. His major purchases include a $20 million yacht called “Privacy” equipped with a bar, Jacuzzi and gym, a mansion with a golf course as a backyard in Jupiter Island, Fla., and a private jet worth over $50 million. Woods’ earnings landed him a spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes of 2016 at number 12. Tiger’s endorsement with Nike is roughly $22.5 million, according to Apex Marketing, so Woods can probably expect a profitable 2019.

Woods’ earnings don’t go completely to him. He has a charity foundation, the TGR Foundation, which received $12 million from Woods in 2012, the PGA reported.

Related: A Look at Tiger Woods’ Tumultuous Career and Life

Click to read more about how 18 of the world’s best athletes spend their fortunes.

More on Sports and Net Worth

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

Recommended Stories

  • Will Tiger Woods Golf Again After Accident? Experts Weigh In

    ET is breaking down the latest news surrounding Tiger Woods after his serious car crash on Tuesday morning.

  • Tiger Woods tribute at St. Andrews showcases incredible sand art

    The piece of art offers support to Tiger Woods after his car accident.

  • Tiger Woods transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

    Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late on Thursday night.

  • Dwyane Wade had 'great day' golfing with Tiger Woods day before car crash

    Wade is grateful that Woods took the time to golf with him and give him pointers.

  • Tiger Woods' early prognosis from sports medicine doctor Dr. Rand McClain

    Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer at LCR Health in Los Angeles, gives his medical opinion on Tiger Woods’ injuries sustained from a car accident on Tuesday, as well as, his expected recovery time for the 15-time major winner.

  • IRA Contribution Limits in 2020

    The limits for contributions and income thresholds for individual retirement accounts are out for 2020.

  • What to Make with Leftover Pork Chops: 21 Recipes That Taste Totally Gourmet

    We love leftovers. They’re the secret ingredient to easy, economical dinners that take almost no time to put together. But pork chops can be tricky when they’re...

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • This Is a Sign You Might Have a Drinking Problem

    Danielle Smith shares that she waited until she was 6 months sober to say, “This is who I am,” and that she still deeply regrets how much she hurt her family. She shares that if you ever wonder that you might be drinking too much, that is a sign. Danielle says normal people don’t stop and think “I wonder if I have a problem.” Here’s What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Drinking

  • After oil spill, Israel's fishermen net catch despite ban

    JISR AL-ZARQA, Israel (AP) — After weathering a year of the coronavirus pandemic, the fishermen of an Arab village in central Israel have been dealt another blow by a mysterious oil spill in the Mediterranean. Grappling with its worst ecological disaster in years, the government this week ordered a precautionary ban on selling seafood. Despite the ban, Jisr al-Zarqa's fishermen went to sea Thursday to bring in their catch.

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • Here is what we know about the Genesis GV80 that Tiger Woods was driving when he crashed

    "The interior of the vehicle was more or less intact which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would've been a fatal crash," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

  • Yankees' Aaron Hicks, boyfriend of Tiger Woods' niece, calls car accident 'extremely scary'

    Aaron Hicks, who dating Cheyenne Woods, Tiger Woods' niece, spoke about the legendary golfer's car accident during his Zoom availability at Yankees spring training Thursday, calling the incident "extremely scary."

  • Colts listed as a top landing spot for WR Allen Robinson

    With their new quarterback arriving in Carson Wentz, the Colts must now find ways to build around him. One of the more popular choices is to go after a big free-agent wide receiver like Allen Robinson. Despite his quarterback play, Robinson has been one of the most productive wideouts in the league over the last two seasons. Now, he will want to go to a team with a solidified option behind center, which means the Colts could be in play. You don’t trade for Carson Wentz if you’re not serious about competing in the short term. What better way to welcome the new QB than by pairing him with a new WR? T.Y.

  • ‘Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel’: Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for misgendering trans-daughter of colleague

    It comes after MTG installed a sign saying male and female are the only two genders

  • NY prosecutors have Trump tax returns

    Eighteen months after a subpoena was issued for Donald Trump’s tax returns - the Manhattan District Attorney has them in hand. A spokesman for the office on Thursday confirmed that District Attorney Cyrus Vance has other financial records, too, as part of a criminal probe into the former president and his family-run Trump Organization. The prosecutor’s office obtained the stacks of records - including eight years of tax returns - on Monday, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's latest attempt to keep his longtime accounting firm from turning them over. Trump has long maintained the investigation is baseless and political: TRUMP: (August 3, 2020) "This is just a continuation of the witch hunt. It's Democrat stuff.” Vance's investigation initially focused on hush money paid by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The two women said they had sexual encounters with Trump, which he denied.In court filings, Vance later suggested the probe had expanded… and could focus on potential bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery

    Tiger Woods was moved Thursday to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery." “On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes," Dr. Anish Mahajan, Harbor-UCLA's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

  • 45 Richest Child Stars of All Time

    Not all child actors are able to hold onto the success they achieve early in life, but some do pursue long-lasting careers that lead to financial success.

  • Tired of waiting for federal help, 5 states are passing their own COVID-19 aid

    Critics argue the success of these state relief bills undermines calls for significant local government aid in the federal stimulus package.