Take a look at Texas Tech football's 2025 recruiting class commitments

nathan giese, lubbock avalanche-journal
·1 min read

The 2025 recruiting class is heating up for Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team. Here's which high school seniors have committed to the Red Raiders.

National signing day is slated for December 4, moved up from its previous spot of around Christmas time in the past.

Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits

Frenship’s Leyton Stone runs with the ball against Lubbock-Cooper in a non-district football game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.
The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

Player

Position

Height

Weight

High School

Lloyd Jones III

QB

6-4

210

Hitchcock

Tristian Gentry

WR

6-0

165

Stephenville

Isaiah Robertson

WR

6-0

180

Arlington

Leyton Stone

WR

6-2

170

Frenship

Isaiah Anderson

WR/CB

6-0

165

Wichita Falls

T.J. Tillman

WR/DB

6-0

165

Amarillo Tascosa

Preztynn Harrison

TE/WR

6-5

214

Mineral Wells

Colt Sparks

TE

6-5

210

Gladewater Sabine

Dylan Singleton

DT

6-4

280

Loreauville (Louisiana)

Brock Golwas

ILB

6-1

215

Flower Mound Marcus

Ramonz Adams

DB

6-1

155

Smithville

Michael Henderson III

DB

5-9

185

Wylie East

Gil Jackson

DB

6-2

175

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Swayde Griffin

DB

6-1

185

Lago Vista

Bryson Jones

WR

6-2

175

Frisco Lone Star

Deante Lindsay

DB

6-1

165

Ada (Oklahoma)

