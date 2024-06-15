Take a look at Texas Tech football's 2025 recruiting class commitments
The 2025 recruiting class is heating up for Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team. Here's which high school seniors have committed to the Red Raiders.
National signing day is slated for December 4, moved up from its previous spot of around Christmas time in the past.
Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits
The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:
Player
Position
Height
Weight
High School
QB
6-4
210
Hitchcock
WR
6-0
165
Stephenville
WR
6-0
180
Arlington
WR
6-2
170
Frenship
WR/CB
6-0
165
Wichita Falls
WR/DB
6-0
165
Amarillo Tascosa
TE/WR
6-5
214
Mineral Wells
TE
6-5
210
Gladewater Sabine
DT
6-4
280
Loreauville (Louisiana)
ILB
6-1
215
Flower Mound Marcus
DB
6-1
155
Smithville
DB
5-9
185
Wylie East
DB
6-2
175
Fort Bend Ridge Point
DB
6-1
185
Lago Vista
WR
6-2
175
Frisco Lone Star
DB
6-1
165
Ada (Oklahoma)
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's 2025 recruiting class commitments