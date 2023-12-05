A look at Texas Tech basketball's remaining non-conference schedule

The month of December provides a unique opportunity for the Texas Tech basketball team.

With six games remaining before the start of Big 12 play, the Red Raiders will see a variety of teams (mostly at home) with the goal of finding some consistency, starting with Wednesday's game against Omaha in United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech has played each of the last four games away from home against the best teams it'll see in non-conference play. Following the 103-95 overtime loss to Butler, head coach Grant McCasland noted the team's offense has improved as of late, but the defense has taken a step back after trouncing Michigan on Black Friday.

"The atmosphere had a lot to do with our early jitters," McCasland said of the Butler loss. "We took ourselves out of a lot of plays and gambled a lot, and we hadn't been doing that. We'd been really solid. Defensively in the Michigan game, I felt like we had it real tight and then all of the sudden we did some uncharacteristic things that I think the atmosphere contributed to and it felt like guys were trying to do a lot."

Five of the next six games will be at home, making for a friendly setting while the team finds the balance on both ends of the floor.

Here's a look at Texas Tech's remaining non-conference games.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Butler Bulldogs guard DJ Davis (4) on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Omaha (Wednesday)

The first of two straight opponents out of the Summit League, where the Mavericks were picked seventh out of nine teams. Omaha is 5-4 on the season with four of those wins coming against NAIA teams, including each of their last three. Losses include trips to TCU (82-60) and North Texas (75-64).

Frankie Fidler, a 6-foot-7 forward, leads the Mavericks with 14.1 points per game and shoots 36% from 3-point range. Three other players (Nick Davis, Tony Osburn and Marquel Sutton) are just under 10 points a game.

Oral Roberts (Dec. 12)

One of the more consistent mid-major teams the last half decade or so, Oral Roberts (3-4) is in a transition period after losing its best player (Max Abmas, now at Texas) and coach (Paul Mills, now at Wichita State) following a second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years. The Golden Eagles seem to only play close games. Five of their first six contests were decided by 10 points or less, including losses to Kansas State in overtime and an eight-point loss to Texas A&M.

Four players average 11 points or more, led by Isaac McBride's 22.1 points per game. Each of those four scorers shoots better than 32% from 3.

More: Texas Tech basketball has the right pieces, just not at the same time | Giese

Vanderbilt (Dec. 16 at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth)

After a strong close to the 2022-23 season, this was expected to be a turnaround year for Jerry Stackhouse's Vanderbilt Commodores. That hasn't happened through a combination of early-season injuries and poor performances. Vandy has gotten blown out by Boston College and Arizona State and also lost to NC State, plus the season-opening loss to Presbyterian. Notably, the Commodores will play San Francisco on Dec. 6 and won't take the floor again until the matchup with Texas Tech.

Vandy has a high-scoring backcourt in Ezra Manjon (17.2 points per game) and Tyrin Lawrence (15.3). Lawrence was a Tech target this summer after he entered the transfer portal before deciding to return to Nashville.

This game was supposed to pit two comparable teams, but the Commodores haven't held up their end of the bargain. Through games played Sunday, Vandy is the second-worst Power 6 team according to KenPom and the second-lowest P6 team in the NCAA's initial NET Rankings, which were released Monday.

UT-Arlington (Dec. 21)

One of the teams that will join Tech in Fort Worth for the US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge, the Mavericks (who play Air Force in Dickies Arena) have alternated wins and losses so far. Victories include over Oral Roberts, Alcorn State and Abilene Christian with losses coming to third-ranked Arizona, New Mexico and Grand Canyon.

Shemar Wilson, a 6-foot-9 forward, leads UTA with 15.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Sam Houston (Dec. 28)

The Bearkats (5-4) have tested themselves against other power-conference teams, making up most of their losses. Road losses at Oklahoma State, Ole Miss (by three) and Arizona State came before the team's most recent victory against Lamar on Sunday.

Davon Barnes (15.9 points per game) has reached double digits in scoring in each of the team's first nine contests, including a 22-point effort against Ole Miss. His backcourt mate, Lamar Wilkerson, had 24 against Lamar and 25 against Troy.

North Alabama (Jan. 1)

Much like Oral Roberts, North Alabama took Kansas State to overtime but couldn't finish the job, falling by one on the road. The Lions (4-4) also have a road loss at Mississippi State and setbacks to Western Carolina and UT Martin in double overtime.

The Lions have two high-scoring guards in KJ Johnson (14.6) and Jacari Lane (13.1) and the team is shooting 38% from 3-point range.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Glancing at Texas Tech basketball's remaining non-conference schedule