LOOK: Texas targets and signees at UA All-America Game practice

Multiple members of Texas’ 2022 recruiting class have been invited to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.

Texas has six signees who accepted the invite and take part in the game this year.

OL Kelvin Banks

WR Brenen Thompson (injured)

S BJ Allen

DL Jaray Bledsoe

DL Justice Finkley

OL Neto Umeozulu

A description of the event is stated on the Under Armour website:

The next generation of gridiron superstars shows out every year at the All-America Football Game. More than 100 of the nation’s best players are selected by Under Armour to spend a week in Orlando, FL training and competing at the highest level.

The game will kick off this Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN 2 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

On3 Sports national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton gave us a look at a few Texas signees and targets during practice No. 1 at the UA All-American Game:

Five-star OL Kelvin Banks Jr

Four-star S BJ Allen

Four-star OL Neto Umeozulu

Five-star OL target Devon Campbell

