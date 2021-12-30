LOOK: Texas targets and signees at UA All-America Game practice
Multiple members of Texas’ 2022 recruiting class have been invited to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.
Texas has six signees who accepted the invite and take part in the game this year.
OL Kelvin Banks
WR Brenen Thompson (injured)
S BJ Allen
DL Jaray Bledsoe
DL Justice Finkley
OL Neto Umeozulu
A description of the event is stated on the Under Armour website:
The next generation of gridiron superstars shows out every year at the All-America Football Game. More than 100 of the nation’s best players are selected by Under Armour to spend a week in Orlando, FL training and competing at the highest level.
The game will kick off this Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN 2 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
On3 Sports national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton gave us a look at a few Texas signees and targets during practice No. 1 at the UA All-American Game:
Five-star OL Kelvin Banks Jr
On3 Consensus 5-star OT & #Longhorns signee @Kelvinbanksjr12 at #UAAAG practice under the lights. @On3Recruits @InsideTexas https://t.co/FgiKaVNCTX pic.twitter.com/XnefJKG2QN
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 29, 2021
These two will face off in practice at #Texas for the next 3-4 years … @Kelvinbanksjr12 & @JusticeFinkley . #UAAAG practice under the lights. @InsideTexas @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/UmHCv93rQp
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 29, 2021
Four-star S BJ Allen
When did On3 Consensus 4-star & #HookEm signee @BJThaKid04 know @MrChip06 was going to commit to the #Longhorns? @On3sports @On3Recruits @InsideTexas https://t.co/3DHv5CMFTr pic.twitter.com/ohwXQXmdWT
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 29, 2021
Four-star OL Neto Umeozulu
On3 Consensus 4-star OT and #Longhorns signee @neto_umeozulu working in #UAAAG practice under the lights . 83-inch wingspan @On3Recruits @InsideTexas https://t.co/QvXUULNAkc pic.twitter.com/lhMxz2LIog
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 29, 2021
On3 Consensus 4-star OL @neto_umeozulu on why he picked the #Longhorns … playing LT this week at the #UAAAG . @On3Recruits @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/SrIrr7vkQg
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 29, 2021
Five-star OL target Devon Campbell
On3 Consensus 5-star IOL @d1campbell_ going to work at center & guard this week at the #UnderArmour All-America Game. #Longhorns #Sooners @On3Recruits @On3sports https://t.co/YCctk8gsjZ pic.twitter.com/WMFhX8WGyd
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 29, 2021
