LOOK: Texas target, five-star QB Arch Manning shows off arm during scrimmage

It’s no secret that five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the top overall prospect in the country for the 2023 cycle.

No matter which recruiting network that you glance at, you’ll likely see the No. 1 next to his name. According to 247Sports composite, Manning is one of the top graded prospects in history with a 0.9998 rating.

Manning is also the top priority target for the Texas Longhorns in terms of their 2023 recruiting class. The Isidore Newman product took an unofficial visit to Austin on June 12, where many concluded that Steve Sarkisian and his staff hit it out of the park with the Manning family.

Texas is now considered one of Manning’s top schools, and it appears to be a great fit in terms of what the city and university offers as a whole. It will be tough to hold off programs such as Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, but the Longhorns’ move to the SEC could only help Sarkisian’s pitch.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback is now preparing for this junior season with Isidore Newman High School. Manning participated in Newman’s scrimmage against Holy Cross on August 19, where his athleticism and arm talent was on full display.

Arch Manning takes the snap from Heid Manning and makes this throw 🤯 He’s a junior in High School pic.twitter.com/iNv69pdhWH — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 21, 2021

In two seasons as the starting quarterback for Newman, Manning threw for 4,360 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. As a sophomore, his squad finished with a 9-1 record and Louisiana Division III state semifinal berth.

Manning is a generational talent that will send shock waves throughout the country whenever his decision is made. For Texas, his close relationship with Sarkisian and notable track record of developing quarterbacks will be key.